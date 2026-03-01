LIVE Updates - No. 5 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Northwestern Baseball, Game Three Score

Pregame

Cooper Underwood is on the mound today for the Yellow Jackets and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game three:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. 2B Jarren Advincula

3. 1B Vahn Lackey

4. RF Ryan Baker

5. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

6. 3LF Caleb Daniel

7. C Drew Rogers

8. DH Nathanael Coupet

9. SS Carson Kerce

Georgia Tech is going for the sweep today against Northwestern.

The Yellow Jackets have beaten the Wildcats in seven innings in the first two contests and look to move to 11-1 today with a victory.

Tech has scored 160 runs through their first 11 games. The most runs Georgia Tech has ever recorded through the first 11 games of a season in the program’s 131-year history and the most runs any Power 4 team has scored through 11 games in the BBCOR era (since 2011).

Incredibly, the Jackets scoring average drops to 14.54 runs/game this season with today’s result. The program record is 10.3, set back in 1984. The Jackets have now scored 10 or more runs in nine of their first 11 games for the first time in program history.

Tech has now scored 10 or more runs in the first three innings in five of its 11 games this season, doing so again today, leading 10-3 after three. GT is outscoring its opponents 160-45 through 11 games; that +115 margin is the highest through 11 games in program history.