There's a different level of pride at work when a player puts on a World Baseball Classic uniform. Seeing the passion that playing for one's country inspires is always one of the best parts of any international tournament. No matter what a player has accomplished in their professional career, truly playing for the name on the front of the jersey hits a bit harder.

Let's follow up on that positive thought with one that's not so nice.

The uniforms for the 2026 World Baseball Classic, set to get underway later this week, leave a lot to be desired.

Below is a look at the home and road version of the threads to be worn by all 20 teams in the tournament. There is definitely a through line and template that's been followed to tie the looks together. And that's caused some sartorial greatness—and risk-taking—to be left on the design studio floor.

World Baseball Classic jerseys are HERE 🤩



Take a look at the home white jerseys for all 20 federations!

World Baseball Classic jerseys are officially out and guess what??? They are all the same jerseys with the same templates (except Japan)



Once again Nike stripped away all of the cultural aspects, unique patterns, and style of these countries uniforms smh@WBCBaseball https://t.co/1t7vmsFNgn pic.twitter.com/ouLwVz2ZIX — Brandon ☈ 🇪🇸👒 (@ColoBrandoni13) February 6, 2026

Still, it is our duty to press on and earnestly rank the looks from each of the nations participating.

20. Czechia

This is the most basic lettering and plainest concept a person could ever see at a comeptition of this level. There's no difference between the piping and lettering and five letters with no tilt or flair leaves a lot to be desired. To be fair, the red and white blocking on the sides of the black unit is quite solid but that only make one wish they'd been a little more bold with the white option.

19. Israel

Yet another situation where the one with color is so much more interesting than the home piece. Two-toned blue is a tight play on the palate and everyone could do worse than capturing some of that Blue Jays-inspired magic.

18. Great Britain

It feels like this one is shouting. Almost two full rows of lettering with no third color as an accent makes it feel like something from a novelty printing shop.

17. Cuba

Perhaps a bit unfair because this is a classic uniform and always exciting to see out there but the tradition sort of gets lost in the sauce when every other team is working from the same general framework.

16. Nicaragua

This one turned the ol' brain into a pretzel. The first few times looking at it the blandness and perceived cheapness didn't do much for the overall enjoyment. But is this really so different than what the Dodgers wear? And they are widely recognized as having one of the best fits out there.

15. Panama

Give Panama credit. They are taking a risk with white lettering on a white jersey. And it somehow works, causing it to pop more than pretty much anyone else in the tournament.

14. Italy

It makes since that they would have some of the most stylized, expensive lettering and both of their presentations are solid. Blue on blue is something we don't get to see very often and will make their country patch really stand out.

13. Chinese Taipei

Out of 20 teams, Taipei is the only one that decided to do something other than lettering across their entire chest.

12. Brazil

It's a testament to how good the blue and yellow version is that it can overcome an extremely plain home look. If Brazil ever got the courage to wear a purely yellow top like its soccer team then they'd easily cruise into the top five.

11. Australia

With an overdose of red and blue across the teams in the tournament, anything different really stands out. Australia is playing off some iconic Athletics vibes and the blue patch on the sleeve adds to the whole presentation.

10. Canada

Smart move here to capture some of the aforementioned Toronto lettering inspiration. The white efforts are entirely clean, though these still fall far short of the perfect looks the country just sported in Olympic hockey.

9. Dominican Republic

Perhaps this isn't the correct word but the lettering is very agressive and angular to create a bit of fun. It should be mentioned that the DR has an elite hat as well, which adds to the whole picture.

8. Colombia

These seem to be heavily inspired by the Red Sox alternates that confuse everyone. Here it makes sense as these are the colors associated with the team wearing.

7. Puerto Rico

There's just so much to be said about being unique. The off-center blocking between the two lines of texts really makes Puerto Rico's uniform look fun and creative. It's perplexing why other teams haven't taken more chances like this.

6. Korea

Korea's script lettering is unlike all the others and looks incredible on the dark-blue units. The white ones are really clean and the dark texts jumps off the chest.

5. Netherlands

Okay, the home jerseys are nothing to write home about. But those roads? Nearly perfect. The only note going forward is that the Dutch simply cannot incorporate too much orange into their look.

4. Venezuela

Both of Venezuela's jerseys are spectacular and the coolest part is that they seem to be telling different stories. The writing is bold and adventurous and there's a lot of color going on—yet it's perfectly subtle.

3. United States

American fans have good reason to rush out and buy their own as the "S" makes these nearly flawless. It's a bummer, though, that they will not be wearing any grays because those are far better than either white or blue.

2. Japan

Pinstripes! What a concept. Japan looks classic and like an elder statesman. The Yankees of the WBC, if you will.

1. Mexico

It wasn't easy but the single best uniform out of the 40 to consider is Mexico's greens. Especially when everything else is so blue and red.

