Georgia Tech Lands Near The Top In First D1 Baseball Field Of 64 Projection

The college baseball season begins tomorrow, and the Yellow Jackets are considered one of the top teams. They begin a three-game home series vs Bowling Green.

D1 Baseball has released its initial Field of 64 Projections. Their trio of writers has a vast amount of experience covering college baseball, which spans 60 years together. Let’s take a look at how they have things aligning.

Where does Georgia Tech land in the projections?

Jun 1, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Georgia Tech Yellowjackets outfielder/pitcher Riley Stanford (15) reacts after a home run by shortstop Kyle Lodise (not pictured) during the first inning against the Mississippi Rebels. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The D1 Baseball writers have the Yellow Jackets as a No.1 seed in their Field of 64 Projections, staying at home in Atlanta to host East Carolina, Alabama, and Bethune-Cookman. Being at home is like no other, and the Yellow Jackets would have a full crowd and a city behind them if they can play at that level and potentially host a regional. A lot would have to go right, but they are in a prime position to do so.

Last season, Georgia Tech went 41-19 and 19-11 in the ACC and won an ACC regular-season championship. The Yellow Jackets played in the Oxford Regional, defeating Western Kentucky, but eventually fell to Murray State and Ole Miss under former head coach Danny Hall.

Hall would retire after the season with Georgia Tech, which ushered in a new era. James Ramsey was named the successor after spending seven years with the program as an assistant coach. Despite him being a first-year head coach, Georgia Tech has a lot of expectations this season to make a deep run and be a team in national contention to win its first-ever College World Series. CoachRamsey talked about managing those expectations.

“I think it's something that I tried to get ahead of initially when the first couple of polls came out. I think now I mean our guys are all on social media, and you know they have to deal with all that. I think now you know, and kudos to Anthony and our whole PR team, but it's like there's something new every hour, like honestly it's so I think that's been good though because it's gotten so dizzying. It's which acronyms rank us here, and who's the preseason player of the year. I mean, Burress has like nine of them right now or something. I do think it's been good to lose track of it because at the end of the day, the thing that we've set our sights on is Bowling Green. I mean, we finished, you know, on Super Bowl Sunday. I honestly think it was our best scrimmage in every phase,” said Ramsey.

“We scripted three different games of two innings, basically variety and told the guys pregame to play with emotion. You know, act the way you're going to act when you hit a double. Act the way you're going to act when you strike out the side. That was the cool part of seeing this thing come together, that guys are actually walking it. I think they're ready. So I think part of it is we're going to have to continue to protect ourselves from, we're either going to prove everybody right one way or the other. We're either going to be as good as we think we are in the first 10 games this season, we're not going to win as many games or the margin if we if we go 10-0 and the margin's not six runs per game a win, then we're going to look at as staff, hey, we could be better. I think that's the cool part about the non-conference schedule. We play a tough schedule. We're playing a lot of quality in-state opponents. We don't just stay at home the whole time. So, we're going to find out definitely, you know, the things that we've done in a scrimmage setting and see, you know, that play against somebody else in between the white lines.”

This is the most optimistic it has been on the Flats in a long time. Can the Yellow Jackets deliver and make history in 2026?

