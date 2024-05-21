Georgia Tech's Comeback Falls Short vs Florida State, Yellow Jackets lose ACC Tournament Opener 12-9
Georgia Tech had plenty of opportunies today vs Florida State in their ACC Tournament opener, but the Yellow Jackets fell short and lost 12-9. Florida State took a commanding lead early, but Georgia Tech battled late, but it was too much too overcome in the end. The pitching had another bad performance and the offense took too long to get going.
Georgia Tech won't be able to advance out of Pool D with the loss today, but they might need a win vs Virginia tomorrow to bolster their NCAA Tournament hopes. The Yellow Jackets came in on the bubble and it will be interesting to see their position after tomorrow. If they win, I like their chance to get in. Lose and it might be up in the air on Monday.
There were plenty of opportunities today, but they could not cash them in. Let's recap today's action in Charlotte.
Tate McKee was on the mound today for Georgia Tech and here was the lineup that they used.
1. CF Drew Burress
2. DH Matthew Ellis
3. 1B John Giesler
4. LF Cam Jones
5. SS Payton Green
6. 2B Mike Becchetti
7. RF Bobby Zmarzlak
8. 3B Carson Kerce
9. C Vahn Lackey
Georgia Tech drew a pair of walks, but could not get a hit in the top of the 1st. McKee took the mound hoping to keep the Seminoles off the board.
After getting a pair of quick outs, McKee walked a batter and then gave up a two-run home run. Florida State grabbed an early 2-0 lead. McKee got the final out, but the Yellow Jackets trailed by a couple of runs going to the top of the 2nd inning.
The top of the 2nd was much like the top of the 1st for the Yellow Jackets offense. Georgia Tech had a runner reach on a throwing error but did not get a hit. It remained 2-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd.
McKee gave up a two-out double, but that was the only hit of the inning. Florida State still led 2-0 going to the 3rd, where the Yellow Jackets offense hoped to get going for the first time in the afternoon.
They did just that, though it was just one run.
Georgia Tech finally got on the board with a leadoff home run from Burress, who narrowed the lead to 2-1. Ellis then walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After Giesler flew out, Jones and Green struck out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets shortened the lead going to the bottom of the 3rd.
McKee had another solid inning in the bottom of the 3rd, giving up only a single. Georgia Tech still trailed 2-1 going to the 4th inning.
Becchetti walked to start the inning, giving Georgia Tech an early base runner. After Zmarzlak struck out, Kerce reached on a fielder's choice, while Becchetti got to third on a throwing error. Georgia Tech had runners on the corners with just one out, but they could not convert them into runs, as Lackey grounded into a double play after that. It remained 2-1 going to the bottom of the 4th.
Florida State was able to extend the lead in the bottom of the 4th. After hitting the leadoff batter, McKee gave up another two-run home run to extend Florida State's lead to 4-1. He gave up a single and then was taken out and Camron Hill was put in. After Hill came in, he gave up a two-run home run to make it 6-1. He struck out two of the last three batters, but the Yellow Jackets now trailed by five runs going to the 5th.
The Yellow Jackets offense continued to flounder in the top of the 5th, going down 1-2-3. They trailed 6-1 and were just 1-17 at the plate.
Hill got the first batter out but gave up a single which led to Florida State hitting their fourth two-run homer of the day and putting them up 8-1. Hill got the final two outs, but Florida State now led by seven runs going to the 6th inning.
Georgia Tech's offense still could not muster a hit or anything and went down 1-2-3 in the top of the 6th. Florida State led 8-1 going to the bottom of the inning.
Hill did a good job of getting a quick inning and sent Florida State down 1-2-3. Georgia Tech trailed 8-1 going to the 7th inning.
Georgia Tech's offense finally woke up in the 7th inning. Zmarzlak and Kerce singled to put runners on the corners and then Lackey hit an RBI double to put runners on second and third and no outs with Burress coming to the plate. Burress delivered with an RBI single that scored Kerce and made it 8-3. Georgia Tech had runners on first and second with no outs and at the best part of their lineup. The offense kept rolling after a Florida State pitching change with Ellis hitting an RBI double to cut it to 8-4. There were now runners on second and third with no outs.
Giesler then popped out, but Cam Jones came through with an RBI single to make it 8-5. Georgia Tech had runners at the corners with one out and the tying run came to the plate. Green popped up, but Becchetti kept it going with an RBI single to make it 8-6. Runners were at the corner for Zmarzlak, who represented the go-ahead run for the Yellow Jackets. Zmarzlak walked to load the bases and Kerce came up to bat with a chance to do something big for Georgia Tech. Kerce flew out, but the Yellow Jackets made it a brand new game with five runs scored in the top of the 7th and they trailed 8-6.
Dawson Brown came in to replace Hill at the bottom of the 7th. He gave up a leadoff double, but got a ground out and then a pivotal strikeout. Brown got the final out and Georgia Tech's offense was back at the plate trailing by two runs in the top of the 8th.
Lackey walked to start the inning and then Burress flew out. Florida State changed pitchers, but Ellis got a single, and Georgia Tech had runners on first and second with one out and Giesler at the plate. The worst-case scenario happened though and he grounded into a double play, sending the game to the bottom of the 8th.
The bottom of the 8th was a disaster though. Brown gave up four more runs and Georgia Tech trailed 12-6 going into the top of the 9th, their final chance to try and tie or take the lead.
The inning started with a home run from Cam Jones to make it 12-7 and Georgia Tech was able to add on two more to make it 12-9 and Ellis had chance to tie the game when he came up to bat, but he struck out swinging and that was the game.