Georgia Tech's Drew Burress and Vahn Lackey Selected For USA Collegiate National Team
Georgia Tech is set to bring back a loaded roster for the 2026 season and two of the Yellow Jackets brightest stars are set to compete for the USA Collegiate National Team.
Center fielder Drew Burress and catcher Vahn Lackey have been named to the 26-man USA Collegiate National Team, USA Baseball announced this week. The two Jackets, returning to The Flats for their draft-eligible season in 2026, will be traveling to Japan to represent the best of United States baseball in the 45th US vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series this coming week (July 8-13).
For Burress, this will be his third time representing the stars and stripes after playing for the 2019 15U National Team that won gold at the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) U-15 Baseball World Cup Americas Qualifier as well as last year’s Collegiate National Team. This will be the USA Baseball debut for Lackey, who solidifies his place as one of the top two American catchers returning to the sport next season and the best in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
45th USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Championship Series Schedule
July 8; USA vs. Japan; Es Con Field (Hokkaido, Japan); 4 a.m. ET/6 p.m. local
July 9; USA vs. Japan; Es Con Field (Hokkaido, Japan); 4 a.m. ET/6 p.m. local
July 11; USA vs. Japan; Hard Off Eco (Niigata, Japan); 3 a.m. ET/5 p.m. local
July 11/12; USA vs. Japan; Hard Off Eco (Niigata, Japan); 10 p.m. ET/12 p.m. local
July 13; USA vs. Japan; Jingu Stadium (Tokyo, Japan); 3 a.m. ET/5 p.m. local
This announcement marks the first time that multiple Yellow Jackets have been selected to represent the United States since 2005, when Wes Hodges and Matt Wieters donned the stars and stripes for an exhibition tour. Lackey becomes the fifth Tech catcher to represent on the international stage, joining GT legends Kevin Parada, Matt Wieters, Mike Nickeas, and Jason Varitek.
This week, Georgia Tech got a big time boost to their pitching staff via the transfer portal.
Tennessee LHP Dylan Loy announced on his Instagram page that he is going to be transferring to Georgia Tech to continue his college career.
Loy pitched for the Volunteers for the past two seasons, and in 2023, he went 2-0 (2.37 ERA) in 21 appearances over 30.1 IP with 37 strikeouts and 10 walks, giving up a .194 batting average. This past season, Loy was 4-0 (3.97 ERA) over 33 appearances and had 36 strikeouts with 11 walks. He is an experienced arm that is going to be a huge boost to the Georgia Tech pitching staff.
Rutgers starting pitcher Justin Shadek announced on his Instagram in June that he is going to be continuing his college career at Georgia Tech. Last season, Shadek went 4-5 in 15 appearances with the Scarlet Knights and had a 7.78 ERA. He had 52 strikeouts as a redshirt freshman. He and Loy provide experience to the roster for Georgia Tech and give them more options for next season.
It has been a busy offseason for first-year head coach James Ramsey as he continues to round out the roster for the Yellow Jackets to make a run next season.