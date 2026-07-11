Georgia Tech's Drew Burress Selected 8th Overall by the Athletics in the MLB Draft

After a legendary career at Georgia Tech, Drew Burress has been selected by the Athletics with the No. 9 overall pick in this year's MLB Draft. Burress joins fellow Yellow Jacket Vahn Lackey as Georgia Tech players who have been picked so far in today's draft. Lackey went third overall to the Minnesota Twins, and now, Burress and Lackey become the first pair of Georgia Tech teammates to be picked in the Top 10.

Lackey became the highest drafted Yellow Jacket since Joey Bart was picked 2nd overall in 2018.

Great Career as a Yellow Jacket

Buress was a top draft prospect in 2023, but was not selected and opted to come play for Danny Hall (and later James Ramsey) and try to cement his status as one of the best players in college baseball and someone worthy of being selected near the top of the draft.

It is safe to say that he did just that.

From his freshman season at Georgia Tech, Burress was one of the top hitters in all of college baseball and he continued to be one of the top hitters in the country for what was one of the top offenses in college baseball history this past season.

Along with Lackey and some other players that are going to hear their name called over the weekend, Burress helped lead Georgia Tech to one of their best seasons in program history and earn the No. 2 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Late in the 2026 season, Burress became the all-time home run leader in program history, breaking Jason Varitek's record. He holds the GT BBCOR era records for the most runs (232), RBI (189), doubles (61), home runs (60) and total bases (503).

Burress and Varitek are also the only student-athletes in Georgia Tech history to be named a first-team All-American in three different seasons.

In 61 games this season for Georgia Tech, Burress slashed .358 avg / .473 OBP / .657 slug to go along with 16 home runs and 60 RBIs.

Not only is Burress one of the best hitters in the draft and one of the best in program history, he is also an excellent defender. That is probably the most underated part of Burress's game and one that should be given more credit.

Georgia Tech had one of the best teams in program history and are going to see more players selected, possibly as soon as today. Jarren Advincula, Carson Kerce, Alex Hernandez, Tate McKee, Ryan Zuckerman, Porter Buursema, and others could be selected by major league teams.

Burress had a storied career with the Yellow Jackets and now is going to try to become one of the very best players at the next level.