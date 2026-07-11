Georgia Tech's Jarren Advincula Selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the MLB Draft

Another Yellow Jacket has come off the board in the 2026 MLB Draft.

Georgia Tech was one of the best teams in the country and had one of the best offenses in college baseball history, with Advincula being a big part of it. After coming over from Cal, Advincula helped continue to elevate the talent that was already on Georgia Tech's roster and helped the Yellow Jackets earn the No. 2 national seed. He is headed back to California after being selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the No. 45 pick.

Earlier in the draft, Vahn Lackey was selected No. 3 overall by Minnesota, while Drew Burress was picked 8th overall by the Athletics.

Advincula as a prospect

Advincula was regarded as one of the top hitters in the country and that was before he got to Georgia Tech. During the 2025 season for California, he started 55 games, hit .342 with 17 doubles, two triples, six homers, 33 RBIs, 48 runs scored, and 13 steals.

How did Advincula follow that strong 2025 season up? By leading the country with 111 hits, tied with Tennessee’s Christian Moore (2024) for the most hits by a Power 4 player in the BBCOR era and the most since 2008.

Not only that, but Advincula slashed .434 BA/.503 OPB/.629 SLG with 10 home runs and 66 RBIs. The .434 batting average is what stands out statistically from what Advincula was able to do this past season and he tied Jay Payton for the best batting average in one season with at least 200 at-bats in program history.

Advincula led all infielders in the country in WAR (wins above replacement), with a 4.99 mark, which was good for sixth best of all positions

Yes, it was that good of a season. Advincula became a feared part of Georgia Tech's lineup, becoming a fixture at the top of the lineup with Drew Burress, Carson Kerce, and Vahn Lackey. Lackey and Burress have already heard their names called in this draft and now Advincula joins them.

So who could be next for the Yellow Jackets? Georgia Tech has arguably the drafts most talented class from one program and there are other prospects who are going to hear their name called over the next few rounds. Carson Kerce, Tate McKee, Porter Buursema, Ryan Zuckerman, Alex Hernandez, Kent Schmidt, Dylan Loy, and Justin Shadek are regarded as draftable prospects and should be selected.

Advincula came to Georgia Tech as one of the best players in the country and now he leaves as one of the top prospects for the 2026 draft. His ability to hit at a high level is going to make him a very reliable starter at the next level and there is the possibility for more.