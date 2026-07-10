Quiz: Can You Name Each MLB Franchise's Career Home Run Leader?
Barry Bonds is baseball's home run king. But while his career mark of 762 dingers stands alone, on a team-by-team basis, he has plenty of company.
Because he split his career with the Giants and Pirates, he is neither franchise's career leader in home runs. Run through the list of all 30 clubs, and you'll find some names that might surprise you. So many of the game's most prolific power hitters split their time among different teams; likewise, there are other players who might not first and foremost be remembered for their home run prowess, but ended up as franchise leaders thanks to their longevity.
Think you have the smarts to name every MLB team's career leader in home runs? Put your skills to the test with this quiz below.
There are seven members of the 500-home run club that also hold team records for long balls. Additionally, two active players are their current teams' career leaders in homers. At the bottom of the list are six teams who have never had a player reach 300 career home runs in one uniform.
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Nick Selbe is a programming editor at Sports Illustrated who frequently writes about baseball. Before joining SI in March 2020 as a Breaking and Trending News writer, he worked for the Orange County Register, MLB Advanced Media, Graphiq and Bleacher Report. Selbe received a bachelor’s in communication from the University of Southern California.