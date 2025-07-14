Georgia Tech's Kyle Lodise Selected By The Chicago White Sox With The 76th Pick In The 2025 MLB Draft
Georgia Tech's Kyle Lodise was selected by the Chicago White Sox with the 76th pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
Lodise was one of the top hitters on the Yellow Jackets this season. He slashed .327/.427/.664 with 16 home runs and 61 RBIs. He was a big part of one of the top offenses in the entire country.
Here is the scouting report on Lodise courtesy of mlb.com:
Scouting grades: Hit: 55 | Power: 45 | Run: 55 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 45
"It has been a great spring for the Lodise cousins, with Alex (Florida State) and Kyle (Georgia Tech) tearing up the Atlantic Coast Conference and hitting their way into the top two or three rounds. The latter wasn't scouted or recruited much as a Georgia high schooler before spending his first two college seasons at NCAA Division II Augusta, where he slashed .349/.450/.584 with 23 homers and 44 steals. He has posted similar numbers against better pitching as a junior
A steady right-handed hitter, Lodise has a reasonably disciplined approach and uses the entire field. He hits the ball surprisingly hard for a 5-foot-11, 180-pounder, showing the ability to catch up to high-end velocity and homering over the batter's eye at Clemson in March. He did struggle with wood bats in the Cape Cod League last summer, so he may top out at 15 homers annually in pro ball.
Lodise has solid speed and the instincts to make good use of it on the bases. His baseball IQ also helps him make plays at shortstop, though his average range and arm strength make him better suited for second base at the next level. He might profile best as an offensive-minded utility infielder who also should be capable of handling outfield duty if needed."