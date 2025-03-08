Georgia Tech's Six-Game Winning Streak Snapped In 8-5 Loss to Virginia Tech
After winning game one vs Virginia Tech in thrilling fashion, the Hokies struck back today, winning game two 8-5.
The pitching was not as strong for Georgia Tech today in their loss. Brady Jones started the game, but only last two innings, giving up three runs. Carson Ballard gave up two runs in one inning pitched, while Sam Swygert gave up a pair of home runs. Caden Gaudette and Kayden Campbell closed out the game strong in the last couple of innings, but it did not make a difference.
The offense was solid, but nothing spectacular. Kyle Lodise and Drew Burress each hit home runs, but Lodise was the only Yellow Jacket to have a multi-hit day. Overall, Georgia Tech did not have the pitching performance needed to win and the offense could not make up for it.
This loss snaps Georgia Tech's six-game winning streak and hands them their first conference loss of the year. The Yellow Jackets are now 12-3 and will go for the series win tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. ET.
Let's recap tonight's loss.
Here was the lineup for Georgia Tech:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. LF Alex Hernandez
5. 3B Vahn Lackey
6. DH Caleb Daniel
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. 2B Carson Kerce
9. C Drew Rogers
Brady Jones was on the mound for the Yellow Jackets today.
It did not take long for Georgia Tech to get on the board this afternoon.
Lodise struck out to start the inning, but Burress got on due to a walk. After a groundout from Schmidt that advanced Burress to second, Hernandez hit an RBI triple to get Georgia Tech on the board first with a 1-0 lead. Lackey flew out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets struck first.
Jones got a ground out to start things off, but hit a batter and walked another to put two runners on. Jones got the other two outs, but the Hokies threatened.
They would threaten again in the second, but this time out, the Hokies put runs on the board.
Jones ran into trouble again with walks, which cost Georgia Tech. He walked three batters to load the bases and a fielder's choice brought a run across to tie the game, while also getting the second out. Virginia Tech scored two more runs in the inning to take a 3-1 lead into the 3rd.
After Rogers grounded out to start the inning, Lodise doubled and then Burress blasted a two-run home run to tie the game 3-3. Schmidt doubled to put another runner in scoring position, but the Yellow Jackets could not bring him across and it was 3-3 going to the bottom of the inning.
Carson Ballard came in to replace Jones on the mound after two innings. After getting two quick outs, Ballard gave up a solo home run to give the Hokies the lead back 4-3. A double and then an RBI single stretched the lead to 5-3 before Georgia Tech got the final out of the inning.
Sam Swygert came in to replace Ballard and worked an easy 1-2-3 inning to get to the 5th.
After a scoreless inning from Georgia Tech, Swygert got two quick outs before he gave up a solo home run that gave the Hokies a 6-3 lead. He struck out the last batter, but the lead has grown.
Swygert hits the leadoff batter to put a runner on and then a two-run home run extended Virginia Tech's lead to 8-3. Kayden Campbell came in to replace Swygert and got the final three outs, but Georgia Tech now trailed by five.
Neises came in to pinch hit for Rogers and started the inning with a leadoff walk. Then, Lodise hit a 2-run home run to cut the lead to 8-5. They could not cut into the lead anymore though, and still trailed.
That was Georgia Tech's last inning of scoring. They got a leadoff double from Neises in the 9th, but could not get another hit and game two went to Virginia Tech 8-5. This loss snaps Georgia Tech's six-game winning streak and moves them to 12-3 this season. Game three will be played tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m. ET.
