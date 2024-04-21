Georgia Tech Scores 17 Runs To Earn Series Win Over No. 10 Virginia
It was a big day in Charlottesville, Virginia as both Georgia Tech and Virginia were looking to pick up a series win. The Yellow Jackets run-ruled the Cavaliers in game one, but Virginia was able to steal a game in extra innings yesterday because Georgia Tech left too many runners on base.
The offense did more than enough today. They scored 17 runs on 25 hits and while the pitching was not very good, the Yellow Jackets were able to hit their way to another series win over a ranked ACC opponent. Georgia Tech is playing very well right now as the season winds down and they will look to strengthen their resume next week.
Let's recap a huge day for the Yellow Jackets.
Tate McKee was on the mound today and here is how the Yellow Jackets lineup up:
1. LF Trey Yunger
2. CF Drew Burress
3. DH Matthew Ellis
4. 1B Cam Jones
5. 3B John Giesler
6. SS Payton Green
7. RF Bobby Zmarzlak
8. C Vahn Lackey
9. 2B Mike Becchetti
After a 1-2-3 inning from the Yellow Jackets in the first inning, Virginia got on the board first.
A leadoff single got a runner on base and after a ground out that got the runner to second, an RBI single scored the first run of the game and gave Virginia a 1-0 lead. A walk put two runners on base and then after a fly out, Mckee loaded the bases with another walk. A 2-RBI single pushed the lead to 3-0 and the Yellow Jackets were in an early hole.
Like yesterday though, Georgia Tech was able to strike back quickly.
Jones reached on a fielding error and then Giesler singled to give the Yellow Jackets two base runners with no outs. Jones would steal third and then Green struck out swining. Zmarzlak was able to reach on a fielding error, scoring Jones to make it 3-1 and then an RBI single from Becchetti cut the lead to 3-2. That would be the score going into the bottom of the second inning.
The Virginia offense kept coming though and extended the lead at the bottom of the inning.
McKee hit the leadoff batter and then a double gave UVA two runners on base with no outs. A sac fly scored one run to make it 4-2 and then a ground out was able to score another and extend the lead to 5-2. McKee got out of the inning, but the Yellow Jackets had more work to do.
The offense was relentless for Georgia Tech though. They started off with three straight singles in the inning, with the third one bringing in a run to make it 5-3. After Jones popped up, Giesler hit an RBI double to make it 5-4. After a pitching change for Virginia, Green hit an RBI single to tie the game 5-5. They were not able to take the lead, but the offense was keeping them in it.
McKee's struggles continued in the third inning, however. He gave up a leadoff home run to give Virginia the lead back 6-5 and after a pop-out, he walked a batter and his day was done and Ben King was coming in to replace him. King got the Yellow Jackets out of the inning and they trailed 6-5 going into the 4th.
Guess what though? The offense kept the pressure on Virginia and got the lead back in the top of the 4th.
Becchetti started things off with a leadoff single and after Yunger flew out, Burress doubled to give the Yellow Jackets runners on second and third with one out. Ellis came up to bat and got the Yellow Jackets the lead with a 2-RBI single to make it 7-6. Jones walked to give Georgia Tech two base runners and Virginia opted to make a pitching change.
Giesler struck out on the next at bat, but an RBI single from Green pushed the lead to 8-6. Zmarzlak singled to load the bases, but Lackey popped up to end the top of the 4th. If the pitching could hold up, the Yellow Jackets offense was taking down everything in their path through four innings.
King gave up one run in the bottom of the 4th, but the Yellow Jackets held the lead 8-7 going into the 5th inning.
Going to the top of the 5th, Georgia Tech looked to build on its lead and that is what they did.
Burress reached base with a two-out single and then Ellis came up and blasted a two-run home run to extend the lead to 10-7. Jones struck out to end the inning, but the offense was doing its job going to the bottom of the 5th.
King gave up one run in the bottom of the 5th to make it 10-8, but the offense went back to work at the top of the 6th.
Giesler and Green reached base to start the inning and then Zmarzlak hit a 2-RBI double to make it 12-8 and Georgia Tech was starting to put some distance between themselves and Virginia for the first time all afternoon.
After Lackey and Becchetti were out, Yunger hit an RBI single to push the lead to 13-8. Then, Burress continued his phenomenal freshman season with a two-run blast to make it 15-8. Ellis flew out to end the inning, but it was starting to feel like Georgia Tech was going to take this series from No. 10 Virginia.
King gave up another run in the bottom of the 6th, but Georgia Tech held a six-run advantage going to the 7th.
Georgia Tech's offense was unable to add anymore runs in the 7th, with the only hit being a single from Jones. It was 15-9 going to the bottom of the 7th. Georgia Tech only needed nine more outs to secure a big series win over Virginia.
The big question was if Georgia Tech could hold on.
King got the first out of the 7th inning, but gave up a single and a walk to put two runners on and that was the end of his day. Riley Stanford came in to relieve him, but it was a short stint for him. He walked his first batter and then was pulled for Mason Patel. Patel gave up a bases-loaded walk and then a sac fly to cut the lead to 15-11, but he got out of the rest of the inning and the game went to the 8th.
It was a 1-2-3 inning for Georgia Tech and Virginia went back to bat down four runs in the 8th.
After getting a quick out, Patel walked a batter and then gave up a single to give Virginia runners on first and second with one out. After loading the bases, Patel got the final out and the game went to the final inning.
The 9th inning for Georgia Tech started with back-to-back singles from Burress and Ellis put the Yellow Jackets in a great position to add onto the lead. Virginia changed pitchers after that.
Georgia Tech was wanting some insurance runs and they got them. Jones had an RBI single to score Burress to make it 16-11 and then after Giesler grounded into a double play, Green had an RBI double to push the lead to 17-11. Those were the last runs scored in the top of the 9th and the Yellow Jackets went into the final half of the inning with a six run lead.
The bottom of the 9th did not start off well for Patel. He gave up a leadoff home run and the lead was 17-12, but he was fine the rest of the way and got the final three outs for Georgia Tech. It was another ranked series win for the Yellow Jackets and they are starting to build a strong resume for the NCAA Tournament.
The Yellow Jackets have a chance to keep rolling next week. They have a midweek matchup with Kennesaw State and then a home series against Miami.