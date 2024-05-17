Georgia Tech Student Athletes Post Highest GPA in School History
Georgia Tech is a place that prides itself on academics and they have a lot to be proud of today.
Georgia Tech student-athletes posted a 3.25 mean grade point average – the highest in Tech athletics history – to highlight an outstanding academic semester on The Flats.
The 3.25 mean GPA compiled by Tech’s 412 student-athletes for the recently completed Spring 2024 semester surpassed the 3.23 GPA that student-athletes posted during the Covid-19-interrupted Spring 2020 term. The record GPA comes on the heels of the Yellow Jackets compiling a 3.14 GPA during the Fall 2023 semester, which was the second-highest GPA on record for Tech student-athletes at the time.
Four Tech teams set program records for their team GPA during the spring semester – football (3.02), women’s basketball (3.07), softball (3.44) and women’s cross country/track and field (3.47).
Additionally, Tech set all-time records for highest percentage of student-athletes earning a 3.0 GPA or higher (68%), highest GPA for first-year student-athletes (3.27) and highest GPA for men’s sports student-athletes (3.16). Fifty-eight percent of Tech’s student-athletes earned Dean’s List or Faculty Honors designations.
“Congratulations to our student-athletes for their record-breaking performance in the classroom this semester,” Director of athletics J Batt said. “Their academic success is a great point of pride for our athletics department and the entire Tech community, so I thank them for their hard work and dedication. I also thank our coaches and our outstanding academic staff for all that they do to help our student-athletes achieve in the classroom.”
Women’s tennis, which advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament earlier this month, led all Georgia Tech teams with a 3.61 team GPA. Golf, which advanced to the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship with a fourth-place showing in its NCAA regional tournament earlier this week, had the highest men’s GPA and second-highest overall at 3.57. Twelve of Tech’s 13 programs had a 3.0 team GPA or higher.
Making the Yellow Jackets’ academic success especially impressive is the fact that nearly 82% of Tech’s student-athletes major in business, engineering, sciences or computing.
In the latest data, Georgia Tech athletics set a new all-time record for the third straight year by posting a 92% NCAA Graduation Success Rate (GSR). Prior to 2021, Georgia Tech had never achieved a GSR above 90% and prior to 2016, Tech never had a GSR above 85%. Georgia Tech’s 92% GSR is also higher than the national average of 90%, while 10 of the Yellow Jackets’ 13 teams – women’s basketball, men’s cross country/track & field, women’s cross country/track & field, football, golf, softball, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, men’s tennis and volleyball – have individual team GSRs that are at or above the national average in their respective sports. Leading the way are women’s basketball, golf, softball, men’s tennis and volleyball, which all have perfect 100% GSRs (Information courtesy of Georgia Tech Athletics).