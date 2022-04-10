Georgia Tech Shuts out Florida State and Gets Series Win in Game Three

Georgia Tech came into Sunday's game with Florida State looking to win the series and bounce back from defeat Saturday evening. Marquis Grisson Jr was taking the mound Saturday and he has been one of the better pitchers of late for Georgia Tech. The relief pitching has been an issue and was key in the loss to the Seminoles in game two.

Grissom started out the game strong and only gave up two hits through the first three innings. The offense did not get on the board until the bottom of the third when Tim Borden drew a bases-loaded walk to make the game 1-0.

Drew Compton then had a huge hit that resulted in a 3 RBI double to make it 4-0.

Kevin Parada continued his unbelievable play by having an RBI single to make the game 5-0. Parada would also have a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the seventh and then Borden had an RBI double to make the lead 7-0.

The pitching was strong for Georgia Tech today. Grissom had a good start and went 5 2/3 and then Zach Maxwell and John Medich were solid as well in relief.

The Yellow Jackets would keep pouring it on when Tres Gonzales had a base clearing 3 RBI double and made it 10-0. That would be the final runs scored for either team and Georgia Tech completed the shutout and got the series win.

Georgia Tech is back in action Tuesday at home against Georgia State and then will hit the road to take on North Carolina next weekend.

