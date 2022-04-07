Evaluating Georgia Tech's Quarterback Depth Chart After the Spring

One of the few positions that seem like it is settled for Georgia Tech Football is quarterback. Jeff Sims has been the starter for the last two seasons and although he has been inconsistent and has not developed all the way, there is nobody on the roster that is going to unseat him.

Sims is going to have to learn a new offense and do so quickly. Georgia Tech hired Chip Long from Tulane and he has previously worked at Notre Dame, calling plays when Notre Dame went to the College Football Playoff in 2018. The Yellow Jackets figure to feature the running game a lot more, but Sims is going to have to make strides as a passer, which means fewer turnovers.

Let's look at how Georgia Tech's quarterback depth chart is going to line up for the fall.

1. Jeff Sims

Unless head coach Geoff Collins looks to the transfer portal for help, Sims is going to be the starter for the Yellow Jackets. Sims was a highly touted recruit ahead of the 2020 season and earned the starting job his freshman season. The 2020 season was filled with promise and he went on the road and beat Florida State in his first start, but the inconsistencies were glaring.

Sims finished his first season as the starter with nearly 1,900 yards passing with 13 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, with a 55% completion percentage. He was expected to take a step forward in his development in 2021, but that did not happen. He finished with 1,468 yards passing with 12 touchdowns and seven interceptions and an improved completion percentage of 60%. SIms is a capable runner as well.

How quickly he picks up the offense is going to be key. The other thing for Sims is keeping the turnovers low. He flashes his talent frequently but has yet to put everything together. For the Yellow Jackets to overachieve, it will need a big season from their junior quarterback.

2. Zach Gibson

For the backup quarterback role at Georgia Tech, look for Akron transfer Zach Gibson to be the guy. Gibson started some for the Zips and performed well. In 2021, Gibson threw for over 1200 yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions. He was a capable group of five starter and is going to look to push Sims in the summer and into the fall.

If Sims gets injured or is simply ineffective, it will be on Gibson to help elevate the team. He was brought on in the hope that he could give Sims competition and push him to be better. Tech hopes that Sims is up to the task and improves, but Gibson will be waiting if not.

3. Zach Pyron or Brody Rhodes

Zach Pyron is a true freshman early enrollee but did not get to participate in spring practice. It will be either him or preferred walk-on, Brody Rhodes. Neither should play much in 2021, but it will be interesting to track their improvement in practice during the summer and the fall.

Overview

It is going to be Sim's job to lose, but Gibson being there means there will be a short leash if there is no improvement. Collins is on the hot seat and should not hesitate to switch. It is unlikely that another transfer is brought in, but if there is one that would be an instant impact player, the option could be looked at.

