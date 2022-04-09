Evaluating Georgia Tech's Wide Receiver Depth Chart After Spring

Georgia Tech had one of the worst passing attacks in the ACC last season and they are hoping to improve that number in the upcoming season. To do that, not only will the quarterback play have to be better, but the Yellow Jackets are going to have to improve on the outside at the receiver position.

Georgia Tech has not had a true game-changer at the receiver position since the late Demaryius Thomas was on the field over a decade ago. Of course, Georgia Tech was running the option and did not have a huge need for big-time receivers, but they have yet to have them during Geoff Collins's time in Atlanta.

Tech is going to be missing some of their top receiving options from last season. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was the second leading receiver on the team, but he has transferred to Alabama. Kyric McGowan is out of eligibility and Adonicas Sanders is in the transfer portal. This means that there are going to have to be some receivers to step up this season to help fix the passing attack.

Let's look at how the wide receiver depth chart is lining up for 2022.

X Receiver:

1. Malachi Carter

2. Peje' Harris

Carter was the leading receiver on the team last season and should be the top target for quarterback Jeff Sims. He put together 37 catches for 489 yards and two touchdowns last season and with more consistent quarterback play, could have an even better season. He is the easiest guy to pencil in as a starter.

The backup is likely to be Peje' Harris. Harris has yet to make big contributions in his time in Atlanta, with just 17 career catches. He has the size to make an impact at 6-3 211 LBS and could be a red-zone threat at the very least.

Slot Receiver:

1. Nate McCollum

2. Malik Rutherford

McCollum is the leading candidate to be the slot receiver, despite having just 13 catches for 108 yards and one touchdown. He is coming into his redshirt sophomore season and is looking to break out and have an impact on the offense.

His backup is likely going to be another young player in Malik Rutherford. Rutherford is slight at 5'9 165 LBS but hopes to be able to crack the rotation and get on the field this season.

Z Receiver:

1. Kalani Norris

2. Ryan King

Kalani Norris is another receiver that has not made much of an impact yet in his career but is going to have to this season. The Miami native had just eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns last season but is going to be asked to be a starter this year.

Behind Norris will be Ryan King. King had just one catch during his freshman season but possesses the intriguing size to be able to make tough catches.

Overview:

This is a position of concern right now for the Yellow Jackets. There are not many experienced playmakers right now and it could be time for Collins to look for help through the transfer portal. Either some new guys will be added to the roster or there is going to have to be a big leap from the guys that are already on it.

Be sure to follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech related content:

Evaluating Georgia Tech's quarterback depth chart after the spring

Who could be the top three running back targets for Georiga Tech in the 2023 recruiting class?

Who are the top wide receiver targets for Georgia Tech in the 2023 recruiting class?

Evaluating Georgia Tech's running back depth chart after spring