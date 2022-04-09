Who are the top Tight End Targets for Georgia Tech in 2023?

One of the positions on offense that is going to be more important for Georgia Tech with the hiring of Chip Long as the offensive coordinator is the tight end. If you watched Notre Dame while Long was the offensive coordinator, you know that he utilizes the position heavily and they have to make an impact both blocking and receiving.

It will be important to find guys in this recruiting class who fit the vision of what the Yellow Jackets want their offense to be. There are some talented tight-end prospects that have been offered by Tech in their own state and some that are around the country.

So who are the top targets at tight end for Georgia Tech in 2023? Let's discuss it.

Jelani Thurman- Langston Hughes High School, GA

Thruman is one of the top tight ends not only in the state of Georgia but around the country as well. At 6-5 230 LBS, Thurman possesses size and athleticism and is an immediate receiving threat in any offense.

The competition for Thurman is going to be immense, however. He holds offers from powerhouse programs such as Alabama, Ohio State, Auburn, Miami, and Florida State. He did recently visit Georgia Tech on March 17th and the full-court press needs to be on the talented tight end. This should be the top target for the Yellow Jackets at the position.

Josh Palmer-Autauga Academy, AL

Palmer is more of a big wide receiver right now at 6-5 215 LBS, but once he gets in a college weight lifting program, he will grow into his frame. He is an athletic option in the passing game and is a guy that should be moving up the recruiting boards soon. Georgia Tech was able to offer him in early February.

Other offers include Louisville, Minnesota, South Carolina, and Nebraska. Palmer is in line for a big senior season and it will be a competitive recruiting battle for all of those schools for the talented tight end.

