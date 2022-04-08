The 2023 recruiting class has depth at a few positions and one of those is at wide receiver. Both around the country and in the state of Georgia, there are guys that can come in and be game-changers for an offense. Georgia Tech is in pursuit of several wideouts and some have taken priority over others.

The Yellow Jackets are hard at work trying to put together the best recruiting class that they can for the future of the program. It is a pivotal season for head coach Geoff Collins and getting some key commitments could go a long way in showing that he is turning the program around and in the right direction.

Here are the top wide receiver targets for Georgia Tech in the 2023 recruiting class.

Nakai Poole- Norcross, GA

One player that seems like he is rising up the recruiting boards for a lot of schools lately is Nakai Poole, who plays at Norcross High School, one of the powerhouse schools in the state of Georgia. Poole got an offer from Georgia Tech in January, but there were certainly more power five offers on the way for the talented receiver.

Since then, offers from schools such as Wake Forest, Cincinnati, Auburn, Ole Miss, Virginia Tech, and Mississippi State. At 6-3 190 LBS, Poole is a talented receiver with the size and the ability to make the tough catch. Being a local in-state product means that he should take priority and the Yellow Jackets should not allow him to be able to leave the state to play elsewhere.

Tastean Reddicks- Fort Lauderdale, FL

Georgia Tech has several offers out for receivers in the state of Florida, but the top guy might be Tastean Reddicks. During the last few months, power five offers have been rolling in for Reddicks and like Poole, he could be a guy that is rising on a lot of recruiting boards. Georgia Tech has had an offer out for Reddicks for some time in an effort to get out in front of that recruitment.

Reddicks is a smaller receiver at 5-11 170 LBS. He projects as more of a slot receiver due to his size and his explosive play ability down the field. With offers from other ACC programs like Wake Forest, Pitt, and Louisville, Georgia Tech needs to make sure that he is not on another team in the conference. It would be a nice victory to go into another state and get a talented receiver prospect away from the primary competition.

Quentin Thomas-McDonough, GA

One receiver that has had an offer from Georgia Tech since April of last year, Quentin Thomas is a talented receiver from Eagles Landing Christian High School. He is still growing at 6-0 200 LBS and has shown flashes of his vast potential throughout his high school career.

Thomas has visited the Yellow Jackets campus on multiple occasions, most recently on March 4th. As with any other talented wide receiver recruit, there is going to be competition for the in-state player. Offers from Arkansas, Boston College, Duke, and Vanderbilt are out there and with a great senior season in the fall, there could be more to come for Thomas.

Zion Taylor- Norcross, GA

Another receiver from Norcross High School, Zion Taylor might be the top receiver target for the Yellow Jackets. A former receiver at Parkview High School, Taylor is a guy that could see his recruiting stock soar this summer. Taylor has held an offer from Georgia Tech dating back to last year and has made a visit to the flats before.

Duke, Pittsburgh, Wake Forest, and Utah are the other power five schools that have offered the Norcross receiver. Expect a huge upcoming season from Taylor and for Georgia Tech to possibly make him the top target at the receiver position.

These are all talented receivers and it would be huge for the Yellow Jackets to land them all. Keep an eye on all the recruitments and for some new top targets to emerge as well.

