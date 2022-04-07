Georgia Tech vs Florida State Baseball Series Preview

Georgia Tech is looking to snap their ACC series losing streak when they face Florida State at home this weekend. The Yellow Jackets fell out of the ratings after losing two of three to fourth-ranked Virginia and Florida State comes into this series ranked 20th in the country.

The Yellow Jackets had a brilliant night offensively in their Tuesday matchup with USC Upstate. While that is not the strongest opponent, when you score 27 runs as an offense, it shows you had a great night. Chandler Simpson made his return to the lineup on Tuesday and had an RBI single of his own, while catcher Kevin Parada continued to play like one of the best players in the country.

The hitting and the offense for Georgia Tech have not been the problem, it has been the inconsistent pitching and the errors in fielding. If they can fix both of those issues, this team has a winning streak in them and able to get back near the top of the ACC Standings.

Florida State has come into this series not playing their best baseball either. They dropped the last game of their series against Duke, lost a matchup with rival Florida, and were then swept by Notre Dame. Both teams are needing a victory and solid series so it will be interesting to see how the weekend goes.

The first game in the series is set to begin Friday at 6:00 p.m in Atlanta. The game can be seen on ACC Network Extra.

Be sure to follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Which Georgia Tech quarterback targets stood out at Elite 11 Regionals?

Which 2023 quarterbacks could be the top targets for Georgia Tech Football?

Georgia Tech Football gets first commitment for 2024

Who else could Georgia Tech Football add through the transfer portal?