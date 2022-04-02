Which Quarterbacks Could be the top targets for Georgia Tech in 2023?

While it has been just two months since the last signing day for the 2022 class ended, recruiting for the 2023 class is well underway. Most of the nation's top prospects are taking their visits and narrowing down their choices for where they want to commit to playing college football.

Georgia Tech has yet to receive a commitment for the 2023 class. This is going to be a pivotal recruiting class for the Yellow Jackets, as head coach Geoff Collins is heading into his fourth season and there has been little progress on the field.

Collins has made one really key hire that could prove to be fruitful on the recruiting trail. Kenyatta Watson Sr was the director of player relations at Florida State but is now at Georgia Tech as the director of scouting and pro liaison. Watson has ties in Georgia and Florida and that could be key in helping Collins and his staff bring in a solid recruiting class.

The 2023 class is shaping up to be a deep quarterback class not only at the top but there is plenty of depth as well. Getting a high-caliber quarterback recruit is going to be pivotal for the Yellow Jackets and there are some in-state prospects that could help.

Let's take a look at who might be the top three quarterback targets for Georgia Tech in the 2023 recruiting class.

3. Avery Johnson

Avery Johnson is a 6-2 170 LBS dual-threat quarterback from the state of Kansas and he was first offered by the previous offensive staff at Georgia Tech last summer.

Johnson is a very good two-sport athlete with a good arm and projects well at the next level, even if he is still raw as a passer. With good quarterback recruits come lots of competition however and there is going to be plenty with Johnson. His latest round of offers came from the likes of Washington, Arkansas, Pittsburgh, and Virginia. He also attended Arkansas's junior day.

The biggest threat to getting the commitment of Johnson might be an in-state school. Kansas State has been viewed as a team that might be the favorite, although it is unclear if that is still the case.

It does not seem like there is much traction with Johnson and the Yellow Jackets as of now, but that could change over the summer if Tech makes a big enough push.

2. Christopher Vizzina

The number one quarterback in the state of Alabama is going to be tough to pull off, but there is no reason that he should not be one of the top targets for the Yellow Jackets. Vizzina possesses a great frame that he can continue to grow into at 6-4 207 LBS.

Being a borderline top 50 recruit means the top programs are going to be coming after you. If Alabama misses out on Arch Manning, it will be interesting to see if Vizzina becomes the top target for the Crimson Tide.

This will be a hotly contested battle with some of the biggest schools in the country involved. Collins and his staff should be pushing hard for the super talented quarterback and it will be interesting to see how this recruitment unravels throughout the summer.

1. Dylan Lonergan

It would be a great victory for the Yellow Jackets and the program if they could land the top quarterback prospect in the state of Georgia. Lonergan has been on visits to Atlanta as recently as January and it is clear that there is some interest from him.

The rest of the country knows how talented Lonergan is as well though. He has been re-offered by Florida and Miami recently and there is always the possibility that if Georgia misses out on Arch Manning, they could put the full-court press on Lonergan.

Collins and his staff know the in-state quarterback well and if they can land a commitment from him, it might be the first signal that the program is starting to turn things around.

