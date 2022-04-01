Who Else Could Georgia Tech Look to add through the Transfer Portal?

Things have been quiet on the transfer portal front since spring football started for most programs around the country, but that time is almost over. Once spring football ends, there is going to be a new wave of transfers entering the portal that will be looking for new programs to start at.

Expect Georgia Tech to be one of the most active teams when it comes to looking for help through the portal. Head coach Geoff Collins is needing to show progress in his fourth season in Atlanta and will need some experienced players ready to make an impact for the Yellow Jackets.

One thing to keep in mind is the recent hire of Kenyatta Watson Sr from Florida State. He will be the director of scouting and could be impactful in getting some transfers to consider Georgia Tech.

Who are some top guys in the portal that the Yellow Jackets should be giving an extra look? We break it down right here.

Tyler Johnson: Offensive Lineman-Texas

When Georgia Tech hired former Notre Dame and Tulane offensive coordinator Chip Long, it signaled that the Yellow Jackets were going to be more of a conventional running style team. One of the improvements that the Yellow Jackets were going to need to make was on the offensive line.

Tech has done a solid job already of getting linemen in the portal in Pierce Quick from Alabama and Paul Tchio from Clemson, but it does not appear that they are done looking at offensive linemen yet.

Tyler Johnson recently entered the portal from the University of Texas and is a former top recruit. Not long after he entered the portal, the coaching staff was able to get an offer out to him.

Johnson only started one game when he was with the Longhorns, but it could be a wise move for Georgia Tech to bet on his talent.

Baylor Cupp: Tight End-Texas A&M

Baylor Cupp was one of the highest-rated tight ends in recruiting history in 2019 according to 247 sports. He was expected to become one of the elite tight ends in the country when he signed with the Aggies in 2019, but he has been unable to stay healthy during his time in College Station.

Due to injuries, Cupp has yet to even record a single statistic while he has been at the collegiate level. That makes it risky to take him on, but if he could stay healthy, there is no reason to think that he would not be an instant impact player for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech has already added one tight end through the portal in former Syracuse tight end Luke Benson, but he does not have the physical ability that Cupp does.

At 6'7 240 LBS, Cupp is a gifted athlete that could make an instant impact in Atlanta.

Jarvis Brownlee Jr: Defensive Back, Florida State

This one makes sense for a lot of reasons. First, with Watson coming over from Florida State, he will be familiar with Jarvis Brownlee Jr. Second, Georgia Tech has been trying to upgrade its secondary all offseason with the additions of Khari Gee from Notre Dame and Ahmari Harvey from Auburn.

Brownlee Jr is a 5-11 185 LBS cornerback that has played for Florida State since 2019. He tallies three career interceptions while he was with the Seminoles and has good athleticism and ball skills. There is little doubt that he could come in and make an impact for the Yellow Jackets right away.

Brownlee has starting experience in the ACC and is talented. This could be an intriguing option for the Yellow Jackets to pursue.

Now obviously, Georgia Tech could pursue other options than these three players. But these guys make the most sense right now due to their combination of talent and upside, which Tech needs right now.

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Football coverage can be found at AllYellowJackets.com/Football

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech offers transfer offensive linemen Tyler Johnson

Del Alexander hired as the new wide receivers coach at Georgia Tech

Jim Chaney joining Georgia Tech Staff as an offensive analyst

Georgia Tech hands out three new offers for the 2023 recruiting class