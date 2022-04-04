The Elite 11 is the premier camp for quarterbacks to showcase their talent and get noticed by coaches. One of the regional events was held in Atlanta this weekend and there was a long list of talented quarterbacks for both this year and next year. I was in attendance at this event on Sunday and was keeping a close eye on some quarterbacks that Tech is targeting and could target more heavily in the future.

Georgia Tech is still in search of its first commitment for the 2023 recruiting class. In the month of March, there was a flurry of visits, and some of Georgia Tech's top targets have been on campus. There were some guys that stood out at the regionals that had Georgia Tech offers and some that have visited but do not have offers. Let's break them down here.

Christopher Vizzina and Jadyn Davis

These two quarterbacks were the best at the camp on Sunday and it was clear to see why they are both considered at the top of their quarterback class. They both hold multiple power-five offers and will be highly recruited going forward.

It is unlikely that the Yellow Jackets have a shot with either of these quarterbacks. While Tech has offered both of them, the program and coaching staff have not shown the necessary steps to building the program to get commitments from quarterback recruits of this caliber. In the events that the Yellow Jackets have a better season than expected, that can change, but for now, don't expect Tech to have a chance here.

RJ Johnson III- Westlake High School

One of the most impressive quarterbacks that I saw on Sunday was RJ Johnson from Westlake high school. Johnson does not have an offer from the Yellow Jackets just yet, but he has been to Atlanta to visit Tech and it might not be long before that offer comes.

Coming in at 6-2 200 LBS, Johnson already has solid size and was able to show off his arm strength on Sunday. Johnson made some impressive throws during the drills and I came away thinking that he could be one of the top targets at quarterback for the Yellow Jackets.

Johnson holds other offers from schools such as East Carolina, Georgia Southern, and UCF. He has yet to gain another power-five offer and Georgia Tech could be his first. Keep an eye on the Yellow Jacket's potential pursuit of Johnson as their top quarterback.

Cayman Prangley- Kennesaw Mountain High School

The other impressive quarterback on the field Sunday was Kennesaw Mountain's Cayman Prangley. Prangley has yet to receive a lot of offers, but It think that is going to change this summer.

Measuring in at 6-2 215 LBS, Prangley already possesses a frame that he can grow into at the next level and the most impressive thing that I noticed on Sunday was his ball placement. Prangley looked comfortable throwing the ball and was on time with his throws.

While he does not have an offer from Georgia Tech yet, I believe he is going to be a late riser in the recruiting process. He was a first team All-Region quarterback last fall and should only get better. With a good summer at camps and a good senior season, Prangley should develop into more of a target for the Yellow Jackets and their staff.

