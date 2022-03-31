Georgia Tech vs Virginia Baseball Series Preview

Every college baseball team will tell you that the biggest series that they are going to play is the next one they have to play. Well, the upcoming series for Georgia Tech Baseball against Virginia is going to be their biggest of the season up to this point.

Virginia is ranked fourth in the country in the D1baseball rankings and has won 19 games in a row at home. The Cavaliers are tied for first place in the ACC's Coastal Division with Miami and their record heading into the weekend series with Georgia Tech stands at 23-2, with the losses to Duke and Wake Forest respectfully.

With the two series losses to Wake Forest and NC State, Georgia Tech has started to fall in the ACC standings. They had an opportunity to get back on track against Charleston Southern on Tuesday night and they did just that. The Yellow Jackets' offense put up 17 runs and looked like one of the best in the country.

To date, Georgia Tech is going to be the best team that Virginia has faced. The one thing you can say about the Cavaliers and their record is that they have not faced many high-quality teams like Georgia Tech.

Virginia has an impressive group of freshmen that help carry the offense. Griff O’Ferrall is the Cavalier's leadoff hitter and has an average of .351. Guys like outfielder Casey Saucke, outfielder Colin Tuft, and second baseman Justin Rubin have helped make the Virginia offense formidable.

The biggest thing for the Yellow Jackets heading into this pivotal series is going to be if they can cut down on the fielding errors that plagued them against NC State and Kennesaw State.

Tech might have cost themselves two games in the series with the Wolfpack because of their inability to make clean plays at times. The relief pitching was also a weakness in that series.

If the Yellow Jackets keep the errors down, they have the talent to win a series against the fourth-ranked Cavaliers. To keep pace in the ACC standings, Tech needs to find a way to win at least two of the games this weekend.

Series Schedule

Game One: Friday, April 1st

Time: 6:00 p.m

Where: Charlottesville, VA

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Game Two: Saturday, April 2nd

Time: 4:00 p.m

Where: Charlottesville, VA

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Game Three: Sunday, April 3rd

Time: 1:00

Where: Charlottesville, VA

Watch: ACC Network Extra

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

The latest Georgia Tech Baseball news can be found at AllYellowJackets.com/baseball

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Baseball blows out Charleston Southern 17-3

Georgia Tech Football hands out three new offers for the 2023 recruiting class

Jim Chaney joining the Georgia Tech Football staff as an offensive analyst

Georgia Tech Softball wins eight straight by beating Kennesaw State 5-2