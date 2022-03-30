Tuesday night was much needed for the Yellow Jackets. After being swept by NC State over the weekend, Tech fell to 22nd in the rankings this week and needed an all-around solid victory. That is exactly what they got Tuesday night.

Drew Compton got the scoring going for the Yellow Jackets in the bottom of the second inning. Tech has one of the best offenses in the country, but the bats went cold over the weekend, especially in the final game. After Georgia Tech went up 1-0, Tres Gonzales forced a decision by Charleston Southern that resulted in Tech going up 2-0.

In the top of the third, Charleston Southern did make things closer by hitting a solo home run, but that was as close as they would get. The rest of the way would be dominated by the Yellow Jackets' offense.

Colin Hall scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-1 Yellow Jackets and then Compton continued his great night with a two-run home run that put Georgia Tech up 5-1 in the bottom of the third.

Yellow Jackets' top prospect Kevin Parada hit a solo home run in the fourth inning to make it 6-1. Tech would then score on a balk to make it 7-1 and the game was going downhill for Charleston Southern.

The offense kept going when Bradley Frye had an RBI single and then Parada had a two-RBI single to get the Yellow Jackets into double figures at the bottom of the fifth inning. Charleston Southern did get on the board with two more runs in the top of the sixth, but a Stephen Reid single scored another run for the Yellow Jackets and made the game 11-3.

Jack Rubenstein was the DH for the night and he hit a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the sixth to make it 12-3. A fielder's choice by Charleston Southern made it 13-3 before Gonzales had another RBI single and the game was an 11 run lead at 14-3. Then, Parada continued the damage and hit a three-run homer to make it 17-3

Pitcher Logan McGuire made his first career start for the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday night and did not disappoint. McGuire pitched three innings and only gave up one run on three hits.

The offense needed a game like this to wake back up and they came out with a vengeance on Tuesday. Parada, Compton, and Gonzales were all fantastic.

