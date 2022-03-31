Georgia Tech Softball beats Kennesaw State 5-2, earns eighth straight win

Skip to main content
Georgia Tech Softball Earns Eighth Consecutive Victory, Beats Kennesaw State 5-2

Georgia Tech Softball kept the winning streak alive with another victory over Kennesaw State Wednesday night 5-2. The win was the eighth consecutive for the team and moved the Yellow Jackets to 24-9 on the season. 

The scoring did not get going until the top of the third and the Owls were the ones that struck first with an RBI single. Tricia Awald got the Yelow Jackets on the board with an RBI single of her own in the bottom of the third. Going to the bottom of the fourth inning, Jin Sileo hit an RBI triple and the Yellow Jackets had their first lead of the game. This would be the first triple in Sileo's career as a Yellow Jacket. 

Auburn Dupree was able to drive in Sileo on the next at bat to widen the lead to 3-1 for the Yellow Jackets. Mallorie Black continued the scoring for Tech with an RBI and after the fourth inning, the lead was 4-1.

The Owls did make a move and make the game 4-2 after an RBI single in the top of the fifth, but Georgia Tech added another run and closed the game out 5-2. Chandler Dennis pitched a great game and earned her eight win of the season. 

Up next for the Yellow Jackets will be a weekend series against Notre Dame, starting Friday evening. This is going to be a huge opportunity for Tech to gain ground in the ACC standings and possibly get their winning streak to double digits. 

