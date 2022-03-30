Georgia Tech Football continues to make moves to their coaching staff, even as spring practice has ended. According to Bryce Koon from 247 Sports, Jim Chaney is coming over from New Orleans, where he was in the same role with the Saints under former head coach Sean Payton.

Chaney should be familiar to most college football fans, even Georgia Tech fans. His first stint as an offensive coordinator at the college level was at Purdue from 1997 until 2005, when he went and took a job at the NFL level. After being in the NFL for a few years, Chaney returned to college to be the offensive coordinator for Tennessee.

Chaney then went to Arkansas to be the offensive coordinator before taking the same job at Pittsburgh. Most Yellow Jackets fans will remember him for being the first offensive coordinator for Kirby Smart at Georgia after Smart arrived from Alabama. Chaney then returned to Tennessee to be the offensive coordinator for Jeremy Pruitt and then went to the NFL after Pruitt was fired.

Experience is obviously not an issue for Chaney and he should be able to bring offensive creativity to Georgia Tech. Head coach Geoff Collins has had a lot of reworking to do on this staff, especially the offensive end. Just last week, Collins convinced Kenyatta Watson Sr to come over from Florida State to presume an off-field role for the team, which has been seen as a big win for the football staff.

These are nice moves being made by Collins to the staff, but the only thing that will matter in the end is the results on the field.

