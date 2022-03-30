Skip to main content
Jim Chaney Joins Georgia Tech Football Staff as Offensive Analyst

Jim Chaney Joins Georgia Tech Football Staff as Offensive Analyst

Jim Chaney has joined the Yellow Jackets Football program as an analyst

Vols Wire

Jim Chaney has joined the Yellow Jackets Football program as an analyst

Georgia Tech Football continues to make moves to their coaching staff, even as spring practice has ended. According to Bryce Koon from 247 Sports, Jim Chaney is coming over from New Orleans, where he was in the same role with the Saints under former head coach Sean Payton. 

Chaney should be familiar to most college football fans, even Georgia Tech fans. His first stint as an offensive coordinator at the college level was at Purdue from 1997 until 2005, when he went and took a job at the NFL level.  After being in the NFL for a few years, Chaney returned to college to be the offensive coordinator for Tennessee. 

Chaney then went to Arkansas to be the offensive coordinator before taking the same job at Pittsburgh. Most Yellow Jackets fans will remember him for being the first offensive coordinator for Kirby Smart at Georgia after Smart arrived from Alabama. Chaney then returned to Tennessee to be the offensive coordinator for Jeremy Pruitt and then went to the NFL after Pruitt was fired. 

Experience is obviously not an issue for Chaney and he should be able to bring offensive creativity to Georgia Tech. Head coach Geoff Collins has had a lot of reworking to do on this staff, especially the offensive end. Just last week, Collins convinced Kenyatta Watson Sr to come over from Florida State to presume an off-field role for the team, which has been seen as a big win for the football staff. 

These are nice moves being made by Collins to the staff, but the only thing that will matter in the end is the results on the field. 

Be sure to follow us on social media for all of the latest coverage of Georgia Tech Athletics!

Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

More Georgia Tech Football coverage can be found at AllYellowJackets.com/Football

More Georgia Tech Related Content: 

Georgia Tech Football hands out three new offers this week

Kenyatta Watson Sr hired as a special assistant to the head coach

Georgia Tech wide receivers coach Kerry Dixon leaving for the NFL

Georgia Tech's offense ignites in a 17-3 blowout over Charleston Southern

Georgia Tech guard Michael Devoe declares for NFL Draft

Jim Chaney
Football

Longtime College Offensive Coordinator Jim Chaney joining Georgia Tech Football Staff as Offensive Analyst

By Jackson Caudell50 seconds ago
Jalen Smith
Football

Georgia Tech Football hands out three new 2023 offers in the past week

By Jackson Caudell59 minutes ago
Drew Compton-Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Drew Compton earns player of the game for terrific night on offense for Georgia Tech

By Jackson Caudell15 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseball
Baseball

Georgia Tech offense ignites, puts 17 runs on Charleston Southern in win

By Jackson Caudell16 hours ago
Georgia Tech Baseballl
Baseball

Where is Georgia Tech ranked in the latest college baseball rankings?

By Jackson CaudellMar 29, 2022
Kerry Dixon-Georgia Tech
Football

Georgia Tech Wide Receivers Coach Kerry Dixon Hired as Baltimore Ravens Assistant Quarterbacks Coach

By Jackson CaudellMar 28, 2022
Michael Devoe- Georgia Tech Basketball
Basketball

Georgia Tech Guard Michael Devoe Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

By Jackson CaudellMar 28, 2022
Jose Alvarado
Basketball

Former Georgia Tech Basketball Star Jose Alvarado Earns Contract Extension with Pelicans

By Jackson CaudellMar 28, 2022
Georgia Tech Baseball Standings
Baseball

Where Does Georgia Tech Baseball Fall in the ACC Standings after Another Week of Action?

By Jackson CaudellMar 28, 2022