Georgia Tech Football hands out three new 2023 offers in the past week

With spring practice over now for Georgia Tech, the attention can turn to the 2023 recruiting class. Anyone that follows college football close enough can tell you that recruiting is the lifeblood of a college football program. All of the top teams competing for national championships usually have one thing in common: top recruiting classes.

For Georgia Tech's head coach Geoff Collins, this is going to be a big recruiting class. Collins needs to show that there is momentum in the program and that both recruiting and the on-field product are heading in the right direction.

The Yellow Jackets have yet to land a commitment in the class of 2023, but things could start rolling this spring and over the summer. With Collins on the hot seat, it will be interesting to see the kind of commitments and recruiting class that he can put together before the season.

Tech has been active on the recruiting trail with three new offers this past week and all three players would be great gets for Collins and his staff.

Jalen Smith-Linebacker

All three of the offers sent out by the Yellow Jackets in the last week were to in-state recruits, which is huge. One of the guys that seem to be going up the recruiting boards quickly is Jalen Smith. Smith plays for Georgia high school powerhouse Grayson and is an explosive linebacker and shows great anticipation and instincts when going after the ball carrier.

There is going to be plenty of competition for Smith, however. Just in the month of March, he has picked up several offers from top programs. Louisville, Miami, Oregon, and Virginia. Those offers joined schools like Texas, Tennessee, and Mississippi State to offer the talented linebacker.

Keeping local talent home is key to winning at Georgia Tech. Finding a way to get Smith to Atlanta will be key for Collins and this staff this recruiting cycle.

Jatavius Shivers- Offensive Line

Jatavius Shivers, an offensive lineman from Villa Rica, GA, picked up an offer from the Yellow Jackets in the last week. Shivers is still flying a bit under the radar and Georgia Tech is only the third power five program that has offered Shivers, along with Vanderbilt and Iowa State.

Shivers plays physical and already has great size at 6-6 290 LBS. Tech needs to be finding ways to get better on the offensive line and Shivers is a guy that would be able to help them down the road.

Bryce Thornton- Defensive Back

The most high-profile kid that was offered in the last week for the Yellow Jackets was Milton high school defensive back Bryce Thornton. Thornton is a three-star prospect according to 247 sports, but he is likely to be ranked higher by the time this recruiting cycle is over.

Thornton already has an impressive offer list that includes Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Auburn, Texas, and Michigan State. That is going to be a lot of competition for him.

At 5-10, 185 LBS, Thornton plays with more physicality than one would expect from a safety of that size. With athleticism and good ball skills, expect to see Thornton get more offers in the near future and more competition for Tech to emerge.

