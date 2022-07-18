One of the best first basemen in college baseball this past season was finally selected in the 2022 MLB Draft on Monday. Andrew Jenkins put together quite the season in Atlanta in 2022 and that afforded him the opportunity to be selected by the Detroit Tigers in the ninth round.

Jenkins became the fourth Georgia Tech player to be picked on Monday, joining Tres Gonzalez, Zach Maxwell, and Chance Huff. Kevin Parada was also picked with the eleventh overall pick by the New York Mets on Sunday.

Jenkins was one of the top third basemen in the country when he was in high school at Pace Academy in Georgia. However, Jenkins only made four starts during the shortened 2020 season.

He would become a consistent part of the team in 2021, starting 40 games, with 32 of them being at first base and eight of them at designated hitter. He hit for a .302 average with nine home runs and 34 RBIs and looked like he had potential.

Jenkins was one of the most important players on the Georgia Tech team in 2022 and was a huge reason they had one of the best offenses in the country. His numbers on offense took a big leap and that was evidenced by his average going up to .381 and his OPS being 1.119. His home run total increased to 17 and he batted in 70 RBIs. Those numbers made him one of the most improved hitters in college baseball.

I think it is possible that the Tigers move Jenkins to third base, but he has some positional versatility.

Detroit has been picking at the top for some time now and hopes that they are building something for the future. It is possible that Jenkins could be a part of that if he can continue to show improvement as a player.

