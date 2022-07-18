Georgia Tech's Chance Huff Selected by Washington Nationals in MLB Draft

It has been a busy few days for members of the Georgia Tech baseball team and Chance Huff became the latest Yellow Jacket to receive the call to be drafted. The Washington Nationals selected Huff in the eighth round of the 2022 MLB Draft and he is going to have a chance to be developed by a staff that coaches pitchers up well.

Huff started his career out at baseball powerhouse Vanderbilt before coming over to Georgia Tech. Huff did not make an appearance during the 2020 season and made his Georgia Tech debut in 2021.

Huff had a bit of a rocky debut when he got to Georgia Tech, posting an ERA of 9.99 in 20 appearances. He had 22 strikeouts compared to 19 walks and it was just an overall tough start to Huff's career at Georgia Tech.

Huff did improve in 2022, but he still did not play up to his talent level like the Yellow Jackets needed him to. Georgia Tech struggled pitching and had to rely on Huff in key spots and he fell short. His ERA improved to 6.98 in 16 appearances and his strikeouts skyrocketed to 74.

Talent has not been a question for Huff, as he has shown he has the upside to be a good player. Consistency and further pitching development are going to be huge for him and Washington has a history of developing talented pitchers.

Follow us on social media for the latest with Georgia Tech Athletics!

Facebook: All Yellow Jackets

Follow Jackson on Twitter: Twitter: @AllYellowJacket

Follow Jackson on Twitter: @jacksoncaudell

More Georgia Tech Related Content:

Georgia Tech Football: Early Opponent Preview vs Miami

Georgia Tech Baseball lands 2024 outfielder/pitcher Bo Walker

Georgia Tech Football: Ranking the ACC's Coastal's secondaries

Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada was selected 11th overall by New York Mets in 2022 MLB Draft