Devin Cochran NFL Draft Profile

While he only played for Georgia Tech for one season, Devin Cochran made it a solid year as an offensive lineman for the program and is hoping to be drafted in this week's NFL Draft.

The Georgia native came to Georgia Tech after spending time at Vanderbilt, where he was a multi-year starter. Cochran did not get to play for the Yellow Jackets until 2021 but started in all 12 games and was good enough to make All-ACC honorable mention.

Cochran has the prototypical size and length that teams are going to covet from their offensive tackles. At 6-7 305 LBS, Cochran can be physically imposing and is at his best in the run game. He displayed his strength at Georgia Tech's pro day when he put up more than 20 reps on the bench press.

One thing that Cochran has done in his career is split time between left and right tackle and that should help his transition to the next level. Because his strength is in run blocking, expect Cochran to be started at right tackle. His weakness at the moment is pass protection. He is below average in that area and needs to work on his footwork and get set quicker at the next level

During his lone season at Georgia Tech, Cochran went up against some of the best pass rushers in the country. Against Georgia, Cochran went up against Travon Walker, who some think will be the first overall pick, and more than held his own in the matchup. Clemson has some of the best defensive linemen in the country and Cochran played well in that game.

So when will the former Yellow Jackets offensive lineman be drafted? It is almost certain that it will be on the third day of the draft and anywhere in the fourth through seventh rounds of the draft. It is possible that he could go undrafted, but be a priority-free agent for some team. I would bet on his experience and combination of length and size that he will be a late-round pick that will be given a chance to be a backup offensive tackle during his rookie season.

