Quez Jackon NFL Draft Profile

One of the more steady members of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defense is hoping that he will be drafted in this week's NFL Draft. After getting more than 100 tackles in his final season in the flats, Quez Jackson is hoping that will be enough for NFL teams to give him a shot to make the roster.

Jackson saw the field sparingly in his first season in 2018, but he started to show signs of improvement quickly. In 2019, he saw an increase in production with 49 tackles and one forced fumble and two pass deflections. In 2020, Jackson nearly doubled his tackle numbers and finished with 80 tackles to go along with a sack and two interceptions. He had a career season in 2021, having more than 100 tackles, as well as two sacks and two forced fumbles. His 2021 season was good enough to earn him a spot on the second team All-ACC Defense.

One of the criticisms of Jackson at the next level will be his size. He is 6-1 and 215 LBS and not overly athletic. To be on the smaller size as a linebacker in the NFL, you need to be able to show sideline to sideline speed and the ability to track down runners.

Jackson did perform at Georgia Tech's pro day. He ran a 5.02 40-yard dash, had eight bench press reps, and a vertical jump of 26 1/2 inches.

So when will Jackson potentially be drafted this weekend? It is likely that he is going to either be a late-round pick or an undrafted free agent. Look for the Georgia native to be in an NFL training camp with an opportunity to make the roster this summer.

