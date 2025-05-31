How to Watch: Georgia Tech Baseball vs Murray State In Oxford Regional Matchup
Regional play continues in the NCAA Tournament today and in the Oxford regional, Georgia Tech finds itself playing in the winner's bracket after beating Western Kentucky yesterday 9-2. Their opponent is going to be the No. 4 seed Murray State, who pulled a big upset last night by defeating host Ole Miss. The Yellow Jackets can be one step closer to advancing to the super regional if they can get a win tonight. Ole Miss and Western Kentucky will face each other in an elimination game earlier this afternoon.
Here is how you can watch both games.
Saturday, May 31
Game 3: Western Kentucky vs. Ole Miss, 2 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 4: Georgia Tech vs. Murray State, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)
Overall on offense, Georgia Tech was able to rack up nine runs on 11 hits. Hernandez was 4-5 today with two home runs and six RBIs, leading the way for Georgia Tech's lineup. Kent Schmidt and Carson Kerce also had strong days, but Hernandez set the tone and brought the power.
In regional play, having to use as few pitchers as possible early on is huge and Georgia Tech could not have asked for more from Tate McKee and Carson Ballard, the only two players who stepped on the mound today. McKee went seven innings, allowing only one run on seven hits and also striking out six batters. Ballard allowed one run over two innings and he finished with three strikeouts. The Yellow Jackets needed a strong game on the mound and they got it.
The Jackets have won their opening game of regional play for the 19th time in program history (19-17) and the 14th time under Head Coach Danny Hall (14-11).
GT has reached the Regional Final in 12 of the past 13 years in which they won the opening game in the Danny Hall era (since 1994).
This is the first time Tech has won the opening game of a regional since 2021.
GT improves to 3-0 against C-USA opponents this year after defeating Kennesaw State twice during the regular season.
Tech is now 41-17, tied for the best record in 15 seasons (tied with 2019 for the best since 2010)
Tech pitching struck out nine batters today – the most in an NCAA Tournament game since 2022 (10 vs. Alabama State).
The Jacket arms have accounted for at least one strikeout per inning pitched in 38 of 58 games this season (65.5 %)
Tech hit one double today off the bat of Carson Kerce – the team’s 142nd double of the season – the most in the ACC and the most of any team in the NCAA Tournament field.
The Jackets hit their Division I leading 40th SAC fly of the season off the bat of Drew Rogers.