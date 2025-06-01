How to Watch: Georgia Tech Baseball vs Ole Miss In Oxford Regional Elimination Game
It is do or die time for Georgia Tech in the NCAA Baseball Tournament.
After a disappointing performance vs Murray State last night, the Yellow Jackets must win three straight games if they hope to advance to the super regionals and it starts with an elimination game vs Ole Miss this afternoon. The winner of this afternoon's game will advance to the regional final to face Murray State while the loser will see their season end.
Here is how you can watch this afternoon's game:
Sunday, June 1
Game 5: Ole Miss vs. Georgia Tech, 3 p.m. (ESPN+)
Game 6: Murray State vs. Game 5 Winner, 7 p.m. (TBD)
Monday, June 2 (if necessary)
Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser, TBD
It was an up-and-down game in Oxford last night. Georgia Tech got up 3-0 then fell behind 5-3 just a half inning later. Starter Brady Jones and reliever Mason Patel could not handle the Racers lineup and Murray State quickly got up 10-3.
Nobody likes moral victories, but the Yellow Jackets did fight back. They had an unbelievable seven run 5th inning that tied the game, but they did not have enough left in the tank. MSU got just enough and won the game 13-11 to put them in the drivers seat to win the Oxford regional and advance in the NCAA Tournament.
While most of Georgia Tech's scoring was done in two innings, the offense had a solid night. They scored 11 runs on 10 hits and got big games from Vahn Lackey, Connor Shouse, and Kyle Lodise, who each had two hits tonight.
The pitching was the biggest problem. Jones started the game and lasted 0.2 IP and then Patel, who is one of the top relievers in the country, gave up four earned runs over three innings. Those two players combined gave up eight runs and it was pretty jarring to see how Murray State was able to hit the ball.
Freshman Alex Hernandez posted two RBI, breaking Matt Wieters' Georgia Tech freshman RBI record from 2005. Hernandez now has 69 doubles – the most by any freshman in program history.
He leads the team with 8 RBI this regional, the most of any player in the regional.
Sophomore Vahn Lackey matched his career-best with 4 RBI tonight, connecting for an RBI single in the Jackets’ three-run first inning before hitting a three-run homer in the seven-run fifth inning.
He brings his total to 42 RBI for the year, nearly triple his output from his freshman season (15).
Lackey also stole his team-leading 18th base of the season. He has stolen 18 bases while also catching 14 runners attempting to steal against him this season.
Kyle Lodise delivered his 21st multi-hit game of the year, going 2-for-5 with two RBI and two runs scored.
It was his team-leading 21st multi-RBI game of the year, driving in one in the fifth inning before adding another in the eighth.
Lodise becomes the third Yellow Jacket to breach 60 RBI for the season – marking the first time in three seasons that Tech has had three players at 60+ RBI: Lodise (60), Burress (61) and Hernandez (67).
Senior, and two-time Tech graduate, John Giesler came off the bench to pinch hit in the fifth inning, connecting for a two-RBI double that tied the game at 10-10. It was his fourth multi-RBI game of the season and first RBU since May 2nd against Western Carolina.
Giesler has recorded at least one RBI in three of his last four NCAA Tournament games dating back to last season.
Connor Shouse had a phenomenal day at the plate, taking over in the seven hole when Giesler was pinch-ran for, and hitting two doubles. It was his second-career multi-XBH day as a Yellow Jacket after hitting a double and a home run against Virginia on April 26.
Drew Rogers delivered his third-career multi-hit performance, hitting a leadoff double in the seven-run fifth before connecting for a single in the 8th inning, eventually being stranded at third.