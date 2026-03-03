How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia State: Game Preview, Starting Pitchers, and Start Time

After sweeping Northwestern and moving to 11-1, Georgia Tech is back on the field today and hoping to avenge their only loss of the season. Last week, Georgia State was able to take down Georgia Tech 9-4 in a big upset, but the Yellow Jackets hope to prove that was a fluke and earn a strong victory.

Probable Starting Pitchers and Start Time

Tuesday – GT – RHP Dimitri Angelakos (0-0) vs. GSU – RHP Cole Roberts (0-0)

Tuesday – 6 PM

TV: ESPN+

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Analyst: Brady Penn

The Yellow Jackets are the highest ranked team in the ACC across five different national top-25 polls: No. 3 (Perfect Game), No. 4 (Baseball America), No. 4 (NCBWA), No. 5 (D1 Baseball) and No. 5 (USA Today Coaches Poll).

The Yellow Jackets enter this week as the best offense in the country and the best offense in modern college baseball history. In the 16 seasons of the BBCOR era, the 2026 Yellow Jackets have produced the best batting average (.442) and OPS (1.249) ever recorded through the first three weekends of the season. They also hold the highest marks in hits (183), on-base percentage (.545) and runs scored (174) of any Power 4 team after three weekends in the BBCOR era.

Tech leads Division I in seven standard statistical categories: batting average (.422), OPS (1.249), on-base percentage (.545), hits (183), runs (174), doubles (42) and walks (97).

The Jackets also lead Division I in five advanced stats: BABIP (batting average on balls in play: .473), WOBA (weighted on base average: .552) WRC (weighted runs created: 164) WRAA (weighted runs above average: 76) and WRC+ (weighted runs created plus: 186)

Georgia Tech has scored 174 runs through its first eight games. That 14.5 runs/game pace puts Tech on track for 783 runs over the course of the 54-game regular season. The program record for most runs-per-game is 10.3, set back in 1984.

Tech has outscored its opponents by a whopping 174-51 combined score. That +123-run margin is also the most through 12 games in program history.

The Jackets have already matched their record for 20-run games in a single season in the BBCOR era, with three – tying the record set in 2023 when the team did so over 57 games.

Tech improves to 11-1, tied for the best start to a season since starting 12-0 back in 2016.

James Ramsey now holds the best record by any first-year head coach in GT Baseball history through 12 games, 11-1.