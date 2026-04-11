LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No. 5 Florida State Baseball, Game Three Score

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Pregame

RHP Jackson Blakely (4-1) is on the mound today for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. C Vahn Lackey

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. 1B Kent Schmidt

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. RF Will Baker

8. SS Carson Kerce

9. LF Caleb Daniel

Georgia Tech is aiming to get the brooms out today and sweep the Seminoles. The Yellow Jackets have fallen behind early in both games, but battled and gotten the win. Jackson Blakely has been pitching very well coming into this game and he will look to silence the Florida State lineup and deliver another huge win for Georgia Tech today.