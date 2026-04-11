LIVE Updates: No. 3 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No. 5 Florida State Baseball, Game Three Score
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Pregame
RHP Jackson Blakely (4-1) is on the mound today for Georgia Tech and here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up:
1. CF Drew Burress
2. C Vahn Lackey
3. 2B Jarren Advincula
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. 1B Kent Schmidt
6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman
7. RF Will Baker
8. SS Carson Kerce
9. LF Caleb Daniel
Georgia Tech is aiming to get the brooms out today and sweep the Seminoles. The Yellow Jackets have fallen behind early in both games, but battled and gotten the win. Jackson Blakely has been pitching very well coming into this game and he will look to silence the Florida State lineup and deliver another huge win for Georgia Tech today.
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Jackson Caudell has been a publisher at the On SI network for four years and has extensive knowledge covering college athletics and the NBA. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast, and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudellFollow jacksoncaudell
Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.Follow najehwilk