Everything From Georgia Tech EDGE AJ Hoffler After Thursday Spring Practice

On how the reps last season prepared him for the spring and moving forward…

“I think from a maturity standpoint, like just understanding the game better. Again, full speed reps like going against like straight in the first play of the game. Then just getting more comfortable and like my ability, like what I can do, see what I can do. But you know, I'm getting a lot more reps and then this year capitalizing on that and making the plays that I might have missed or just didn't make so that I can take that next step in my game.”

On being healthy this spring…

“It was kind of tough, just, you know, the injuries, just pushing through it. I definitely can say moving like feeling how I was moving normally. It's good. That's a good thing for me because now I can really like playing to my full abilities, not just have to do one thing because I can't like physically do it. But now that you know, I'm 100 % healthy, it feels a lot better. I feel like I'm moving a lot better, looking a lot better.”

On the competition in the room…

“At first I was like, well, we got like, I don't know, 13, 14 dudes. once we got into it, it's kind of fun. It's like a competition. So we got a thing we call it a one-star win, five-star win, a one-star loss, and a five-star loss. There are different ways you go about competing. just try, in the daylight, know, animosity. Everybody wants to get better. If someone do something good, everybody feeds off it. So say someone makes a play, everybody's going to be happy for them. Then the competitor in you, if your competitor is going to want to make you make the play, everybody's making plays. It was one, it was all there. Sac, sac, sac, sac, sac, sac, play. Everybody's just happy. So I think it's just elevated it. It's the first time in college where I've been a part of a room that's really, deep in both sides. So it's been more fun than anything in my opinion.”

On a five star win/five star loss…

“Liike you're going up against a say, you know, I'm a senior, so I get a win versus a freshman. That's not, you know, that's expected. But you know, if you go up against the starter or some or you know, that's more of like you're not going to you're expected to win certain reps. So, you know, trying to elevate your game to beat, you know, win the best rep because in the day when you're in the game, you know, they're going to put other teams' best players out there.

You can win a rep, but is it detailed? Is it technical and will it translate to the game? So just making sure it's like a competitive rep. It's more so just like, are you really getting better, or is it just that you check the box?”

On what it is like seeing offensive line coach Allen Mogridge and the competition from the offensive line…

“I remember on his first day, He was like, I'm going act, he was like, yahhh like. Every time they went around. He's always doing something crazy. It's kind of funny because you know O-line coaches, always, I've been around four, so everyone is unique. But he definitely brings a lot of energy. Even walking to and from practice all year, I'm talking to someone like just the passion and enthusiasm he has for coaching. It's cool to see because you can tell it means a lot to him. But it's been cool. The O-line is definitely getting better. They challenge us every day. So it's definitely been fun. Coach Mo is a funny guy. He's always doing something funny in my opinion.”

On what he is working on the most this spring…

“Well, for one, just getting healthy, and then two, playing faster, just running off the ball, getting consistent with my hands, and just finishing the plays, finishing at the quarterback. You can't tackle in practice, but in a finishing position, breaking down so I'm not missing open field tackles and all that. So just finishing the little details to take my game to the next level.”

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