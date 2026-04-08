Georgia Tech Baseball Makes History With Its First-Ever Sold Out Weekend Series At Home

The Yellow Jackets have continued to prove they are one of the best teams in the country and have done something unprecedented, and for the first time in school history, have sold out an entire series at Mac Nease Baseball Park. The Yellow Jackets have continued to draw record crowds with more than 2,000+ attending every game this season.

The matchup this weekend will be a must-see with the Yellow Jackets coming in at No.3 and Florida State at No.5. It is hard to see these matchups, especially at this point in the season, but the fans will be spoiled with a dandy of a matchup with the best teams not only in the ACC but the nation. It will be a chance for Georgia Tech to continue to prove they are a tier above the rest and one of those teams that can do damage in Omaha when the College World Series begins.

Georgia Tech is currently the top team in the ACC with a 27-5 record and a 12-3 conference record. When playing in front of a sold-out crowd, the Yellow Jackets are 3-0 this season. The Yellow Jackets are coming off an 11-4 win over the Kennesaw State Owls on Tuesday, with eight batters registering a hit for the Yellow Jackets. It was the Kent Schmidt show, as he recorded just his second-ever two-home run game of his career. The Yellow Jackets have also seen improved play from their bullpen and will need it this weekend against the Seminoles.

One of the keys to the matchup this weekend is whether the Yellow Jackets can continue their win streak. During the win streak, the Yellow Jackets are outscoring opponents 88-23. Georgia Tech has one of the best offenses in the country and has scored 364 runs in the first 32 games of the season. They also have scored double-figure runs in 20 of their 32 contest this season.

Another thing to watch is who will be the opening starting pitcher for the Yellow Jackets. This hasn’t been announced yet, and how deep will head coach James Ramsey go into the rotation throughout this series to his bullpen? Will he lean on youth or go more with the veteran guys to lead him defensively? With the really good offense that Florida State has, it will be vital that coach Ramsey gets it right.

The last thing is that the Yellow Jackets are a well-rounded team. Some of their offensive stars include Drew Burress, Vahn Lackey, and Jarren Advincula. They will get a lot of the attention, so it will be important that the other batters like Alex Hernandez, Carson Kerce, and Schdimdt have solid performances this weekend. Georgia Tech has a chance to send a statement with a win in this series over its rival. Will they be able to get it done in front of a sold-out crowd?

