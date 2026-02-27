How To Watch No.5 Georgia Tech vs Northwestern Series: Preview & TV Channel

Georgia Tech struggled last time on the pitch and fell for their first defeat of the season in a surprising 9-4 loss to Georgia State. The Yellow Jackets starting pitcher Jackson Blakely delivered an excellent performance in his first career start, pitching four innings and finishing with nine strikeouts and just three hits. After he came out, things got worse and the Yellow Jackets couldn’t contain the Georgia State offense and went through six pitchers after Blakely exited. Pitching will be a thing to watch this weekend.

Despite the loss to Georgia State, the Yellow Jackets still have one of the best offenses in the nation and are leading Division 1 in batting average, OBP, hits, and doubles. The biggest question will be if they can get it back on track against Northwestern, which is on a current five-game winning streak.

The Ramblin Wreck needs their top 10 to produce in a major way, with guys like Will Baker, Alex Hernandez, Drew Burress, and Jarren Advincula all having better performances at the bat. They all play an integral part in the team’s success this season. Georgia Tech can’t have another outing where they go 5-31 at the bat and 1-9 with runners in scoring position. That would prove problematic for the Yellow Jackets. Can they turn around their offense against Northwestern?

Let’s take a look at how to watch the series this weekend.

How to watch:

Probable Starting Pitchers

Friday – GT – RHP Tate McKee (1-0) vs. NU – RHP Sam Hliboki (1-1)

Saturday – GT – LHP Dylan Loy (0-0) vs. NU – LHP Ryan Weaver (0-0)

Sunday – GT – LHP Cooper Underwood (1-0) vs. NU – RHP Garrett Shearer (0-0)

Friday – 4 PM

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Andy Demetra

Analyst: Bobby Moranda

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Saturday – 2 PM

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Jack Sadighian

Analyst: Danny Hall

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

Sunday – 12 PM

TV: ACCNX | Watch Live

Play-by-Play: Nick Klos

Analyst: Kyle Wren

Radio: GT Gameday App

Play-by-Play: Colin Lacy

Live Stats

SERIES STATS: GT vs Northwestern

Overall: Series Tied: 3-3

A pretty even series between both teams. The Yellow Jackets have a chance to get back on track and get some key wins in this series that would only bolster their resume. Will the Yellow Jackets prevail?