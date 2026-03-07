Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 14-5 Game 2 Victory Over Virginia Tech

Georgia Tech rolled to a 14-5 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday. In a game where the Hokies took a 5-2 lead over Georgia Tech in the fifth inning, the Yellow Jackets quickly shut down any doubt and matched Virginia Tech with three runs of their own to tie the game up at 5-5. Then, the offense ignited for the Yellow Jackets as they took full control of the game late and never allowed it to get close. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways from the win for Georgia Tech.

1. A dominant seventh inning gives the Yellow Jackets much-needed breathing room

The Yellow Jackets hit four home runs in the seventh inning alone and really took control of a game that was tied 5-5. The Yellow Jackets scored eight runs in the seventh inning. Will Baker hit his first home run of the season. Vahn Lackey hit his fifth home run of the season. Ryan Zuckerman added a two-run homer, Caleb Daniel hit a solo home run, and Kent Schmidt hit a two-run homer. It was so bad for the Hokies that they made a pitching change three times in the inning. From Chase Swift to Peyton Smith to Aiden Robertson, the Hokies desperately searched for an answer to stop the bleeding. It is a testament to what the nation already knows about the Yellow Jackets which they are loaded and don’t even need their best player (Drew Burress) to have a hit in the game to dominate their opponent.

2. Georgia Tech sets a record and gets to 200 runs in 15 games.

This record-setting offense continues to make history and etch their names in the history books. On Saturday, the Yellow Jackets set another program record for the shortest amount of time reaching 200 runs in a single-season doing it in 15 games. The Yellow Jackets offense couldn’t be stopped in the seventh inning as the offense went uncorked and continued to get major hits, RBIs, and home runs. One of the main players was Caleb Daniel, who ended the day with two home runs, two hits, and two RBIs in five plate appearances. Vahn Lackey was also superb on Saturday afternoon in just four plate appearances, he finished with five RBIs, three hits, and a home run. Will Baker got in on the action and finally ended his homerless streak on Saturday, too. After scoring 16 runs in the first game, the Yellow Jackets followed it with 14. Georgia Tech has 30 runs in just two games against Virginia Tech and is averaging 15 runs in their two matchups. Tomorrow they look to get the sweep.

3. A disastrous fifth inning for Dylan Loy and the Jackets

It was a good showing for Dylan Low up until the fifth inning. He had three strikeouts and only gave up one run, but it all fell apart in the fifth as he allowed four runs. It wasn’t all his fault as there were errors thrown in there too. It seemed like he ran out of gas and didn’t have enough to finish the fifth inning, which is usually the inning when starters get replaced. Loy finished the day pitching 4.2 innings with six hits, five earned runs, three strikeouts, and one BB. Despite the struggles in the last inning, the bullpen for Georgia Tech was phenomenal, led by Caden Gaudeete (who earned the win), Brett Barfield, and Jamie Vicens. The trio only allowed one hit after a tough fifth inning.