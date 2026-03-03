Live Updates: No.5 Georgia Tech vs Georgia State Baseball

Bottom of the Second

Georgia Tech defense goes 1-2-3. Still no hit through the first two innings of the game as both teams are locking down on defense. Angelakos has two strikeouts for the Yellow Jackets

Top of the Second

Georgia State Cole Roberts off to another great start and has three strikeouts. The Yellow remain scoress in the early going and 0-6 to start the game

Bottom of the First

Georgia Tech returns the favor making the Panthers go 1-2-3. One strike out early for Dimitri Angelakos

Top of the First

A 1-2-3 inning for Georgia State as the Yellow Jackets go 0-3 to begin the game.

Dimitri Angelakos is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets, and here is how Georgia Tech is lining up today:

1. CF Drew Burress

2. 1B Alex Hernandez

3. 2B Jarren Advincula

4. C Vahn Lackey

5. RF Ryan Baker

6. 3B Ryan Zuckerman

7. LF Caleb Daniel

8. DH Drew Rogers

9. SS Carson Kerce

10. P Jackson Blakely

Georgia Tech completed a clean sweep of the Northwestern this past weekend after struggling against Georgia State who handed them their first loss of the season last Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets scored just four runs and went scorless for more than six innings. They look to get back on track and pick up a win over the the Panthers in a series they have dominated with a 74-15 record.

The Yellow Jackets have one of the best offense in college baseball.