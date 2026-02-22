No. 5 Georgia Tech Puts Up 21 Runs and Completes The Sweep vs Stony Brook to Remain Undefeated

There is a reason that Georgia Tech has the best offense in the country.

One day after putting up their lowest run total of the season, Georgia Tech had their third game of the season in which they scored at least 21 runs. They got four scoreless innings from freshman Cooper Underwood as well and it was a dominant effort from the start to push the Yellow Jackets to 8-0 and completing their second series sweep of the season in as many tries.

Dominant start set the tone

After having to go to extra innings yesterday, Georgia Tech jumped on Stony Brook right from the jump today.

Burress began the game with a leadoff home run to give Georgia Tech a 1-0 lead. Hernandez walked and Advincula singled to give the Yellow Jackets two on with no outs. Lackey punched an RBI single to make it 3-0 and after Baker popped up, Zuckerman walked to put runners on the corners with one out.

A sac fly from Daniel made it 4-0,, and then Rogers hit a 2-RBI single to make it 6-0, matching their run total from yesterday. Kerce drew a walk and then an RBI triple from Burress made it 7-0.

Burress was already halfway towards the cycle and it was already the first inning.

Burress has the two toughest legs out of the way in the first inning 👀



He's 2-for-2 this inning with a HR and a 3B



📺 ACCNX#StingEm🐝 x #WreckHavoc pic.twitter.com/w5Y9qVvuPq — Georgia Tech Baseball (@GTBaseball) February 22, 2026

After another scoreless inning from Underwood, Georgia Tech went right back to work behind the plate.

Advincula singled, Lackey reached base, and then Baker walked to load the bases with no outs. Zuckerman came through with a 2-RBI single that stretched the lead to 9-0 with runners on second and third with no outs. A wild pitch scored Baker and made it 10-0 and then Daniel walked to put runners on the corners with no outs.

Rogers hit an RBI groundout to make it 11-0. Burress hit a ground-rule double to put runners on second and third with two outs, and then Hernandez walked to load the bases for Advincula. He flew out to end the inning, but Georgia Tech had a commanding 11-0 lead heading to the 3rd.

Underwood pitched another gem in the third and the onslaught continued in the bottom of the inning.

Zuckerman and Baker drew a pair of walks, and then a two-out, three-run homer from Rogers stretched the lead to 14-0. Kerce grounded out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets remained in firm control heading to the 4th.

Underwood was fantastic in his second career start today. He pitched four scoreless innings while not giving up a hit, striking out four, and walking two.

With the game well in hand, Georgia Tech began to make some substitutions in their lineup, as well as replacing Underwood with Porter Buursema.

Judson Hartwell replaced Vahn Lackey to leadoff the inning, and he flew out. Baker drew a walk, and then Nathanael Coupet took the place of Ryan Zuckerman and singled to put two runners on with one out. Daniel singled, and then Dominic Stephenson, who replaced Drew Rogers, got a 2-RBI triple to make it 16-0. Kerce walked to put runners on the corners with two outs. A 2-RBI single from Lewis made it 18-0 before Stony Brook got the final out.

The Yellow Jackets would go on to add three more runs in this game courtesy of a pair of RBI singles from Michael Dee and Stephenson, as well as a bases loaded walk from Brosius. The final score was 21-3, but this game did not even seem that close.

Georgia Tech is rolling along right now and is 8-0 heading Tuesday's matchup vs Georgia State. First pitch is set for 4:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

