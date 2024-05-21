Live Updates: Georgia Tech Takes On Florida State In Pivotal ACC Tournament Game
Today is the day that ACC Tournament play begins for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets come into the Tournament projected by most to be in the NCAA Tournament, but they could improve their standing with a good showing this week. They will start pool play today with a matchup against Florida State, a team who they just played over the weekend in Tallahassee. The Seminoles took two of three against Georgia Tech, but the Yellow Jackets only need to win one game today.
Can Georgia Tech get a win vs Florida State and setup a big matchup with Virginia tomorrow? Follow along here for live updates of today's action in Charlotte.
Tate McKee is on the mound today for Georgia Tech and here is the lineup that they are going to use:
1. CF Drew Burress
2. DH Matthew Ellis
3. 1B John Giesler
4. LF Cam Jones
5. SS Payton Green
6. 2B Mike Becchetti
7. RF Bobby Zmarzlak
8. 3B Carson Kerce
9. C Vahn Lackey
Top of the 1st Inning
Georgia Tech drew a pair of walks, but could not get a hit. Game remains 0-0 headed to the bottom of the 1st.
Bottom of the 1st
After getting a pair of quick outs, McKee walked a batter then gave up a two-run home run. Florida State now has an early 2-0 lead. He got the final out, but Georgia Tech trails 2-0 going to the 2nd inning.
Top of the 2nd
The top of the 2nd was much like the top of the 1st. Georgia Tech had a runner reach on a throwing error, but did not get a hit. It remained 2-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd.
Bottom of the 2nd
McKee gave up a two out double, but that was the only hit of the inning. Florida State leads 2-0 going to the 3rd
Top of the 3rd
Georgia Tech finally got on the board with a leadoff home run from Burress, who narrowed the lead to 2-1. Ellis then walked and advanced to second on a wild pitch. After Giesler flew out, Jones and Green struck out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets shortened the lead going to the bottom of the 3rd.
Bottom of the 3rd
McKee had another solid inning in the bottom of the 3rd, giving up only a single. Georgia Tech still trailed 2-1 going to the 4th inning.
Top of the 4th
Becchetti walked to start the inning, giving Georgia Tech and early base runner. After Zmarzlak struck out, Kerce reached on a fielders choice, while Becchetti got to third on a throwing error. Georgia Tech had runners on the corners with just one out, but they could not convert them into runs, as Lackey grounded into a double play after that. It remained 2-1 going to the bottom of the 4th.
Bottom of the 4th
Florida State was able to extend the lead in the bottom of the 4th. After hitting the leadoff batter, McKee gave up another two-run home run to extend Florida State's lead to 4-1. He gave up a single and then was taken out and Camron Hill was put in. After Hill came in, he gave up a two-run home run to make it 6-1. He struck out two of the last three batters, but the Yellow Jackets now trail by five runs going to the 5th.
Top of the 5th
Georgia Tech went down 1-2-3 in the top of the 5th and it remained 6-1 going to the bottom of the 5th.
Bottom of the 5th
Hill got the first batter out but gave up a single which led to Florida State hitting their fourth two-run homer of the day and putting them up 8-1. Hill got the final two outs, but Florida State now leads by seven runs going to the 6th inning.
Top of the 6th
Georgia Tech went down 1-2-3 in the top of the 6th and still trail 8-1.
Bottom of the 6th
Hill did a good job of getting a quick inning and sent Florida State down 1-2-3. Georgia Tech trails 8-1 going to the 7th inning.
Top of the 7th
Georgia Tech's offense finally woke up in the 7th inning. Zmarzlak and Kerce singled to put runners on the corners and then Lackey hit an RBI double to put runners on second and third and no outs with Burress coming to the plate. Burress delivered with an RBI single that scored Kerce and made it 8-3. Georgia Tech had runners on first and second with no outs and at the best part of their lineup. The offense kept rolling after a Florida State pitching change with Ellis hitting an RBI double to cut it to 8-4. There were now runners on second and third with no outs.
Giesler then popped out, but Cam Jones came through with an RBI single to make it 8-5. Georgia Tech had runners at the corners with one out and the tying run came to the plate. Green popped up, but Becchetti kept it going with an RBI single to make it 8-6. Runners were at the corner for Zmarzlak, who represented the go-ahead run for the Yellow Jackets. Zmarzlak walked to load the bases and Kerce came up to bat with a chance to do something big for Georgia Tech. Kerce flew out, but the Yellow Jackets made it a brand new game with five runs scored in the top of the 7th and they trailed 8-6.
Bottom of the 7th
Dawson Brown came in to replace Hill at the bottom of the 7th. He gave up a leadoff double, but got a ground out and then a pivotal strikeout. Brown got the final out and Georgia Tech's offense was back at the plate trailing by two runs in the top of the 8th.
Top of the 8th
Lackey walked to start the inning and then Burress flew out. Florida State changed pitchers, but Ellis got a single and Georgia Tech had runners on first and second with one out and Giesler at the plate. The worst case scenario happened though and he grounded into a double play, sending the game to the bottom of the 8th.