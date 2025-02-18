LIVE Updates: Georgia Tech vs Georgia Southern Score
Can Georgia Tech defeat Georgia Southern on the road tonight and start the season 4-0?
After an opening weekend sweep of Old Dominion, Georgia Tech is heading out on the road tonight to face Georgia Southern. The two teams face each other annually and will see each other again in Atlanta on May 6th. Georgia Southern is also 3-0 heading into tonight's game and they are coming off of an opening series sweep vs Western Carolina.
Who will win tonight? Stay tuned right here for the latest updates, highlights, and score updates from Statesboro!
Pregame
Georgia Tech's Lineup today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. DH Nathan Waugh
5. 2B Alex Hernandez
6. 3B Vahn Lackey
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. C Drew Rogers
9. 2B Carson Kerce
Connor Chicoli is the starting pitcher for the Yellow Jackets.
Top of the 1st
