LIVE Updates: Georgia Tech vs Marshall Game Two Score
Georgia Tech is aiming to get another win vs Marshall today and reach 6-0 for the season
Georgia Tech dominated game one vs Marshall from start to finish yesterday and now the Yellow Jackets look for win No. 2 vs the Thundering Herd. Georgia Tech is off to a 5-0 start so far this season and played perhaps their best all-around game yesterday. The pitching has been strong and the offense had its best day of the season, led by none other than Drew Burress. Will that continue this afternoon?
Stay locked in right here for the latest updates, scores, and highlights from today's game!
Pregame
Published