LIVE Updates: Georgia Tech vs Marshall Score, Game Three
After the Yellow Jackets offense pummeled Marshall in game one of the series, they went silent yesterday. Georgia Tech struggled mightily at the plate in their 4-2 loss to the Thundering Herd, the first loss of the season for Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets offense scored 12 runs Friday (eight in the first two innings), but it could not have been more different yesterday. Georgia Tech was 2-24 with runners on base and 1-13 with runners in scoring position and it does not take a genius to figure out that you cannot win many baseball games with stats like that.
The good news is that Georgia Tech will have an opportunity to make it up this afternoon. They will face each other in game three of the series at 1:00 and hopefully for Danny Hall's team, the offense will return to its game one form.
Be sure to follow along here for the latest updates, scores, and highlights from today's game!
Pregame
Georgia Tech's Lineup today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. DH Alex Hernandez
5. LF Caleb Daniel
6. 3B Vahn Lackey
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. 2B Carson Kerce
9. C Drew Rogers
Riley Stanford is the starting pitcher today for the Yellow Jackets
Top of the 1st
Stanford hits the leadoff batter, but allows no hits afterward. Game is tied 0-0 headed to the bottom of the inning.
Bottom of the 1st
Lodise hits a leadoff single and steals second to give Georgia Tech a runner in scoring position, but Georgia Tech could not bring him across the plate. Game is still tied 0-0 headed to the 2nd.
Top of the 2nd
Stanford had a bit of trouble but survived. After a pop-out to start the 2nd, he hit two batters and walked another two, but allowed no runs. A pickoff attempt prevented a run from scoring. Game is tied 0-0 heading to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 2nd
After a leadoff double from Daniel, Lackey advanced him to third on a ground out and then he scored on an error that also got Brosius on base. Georgia Tech led 1-0, but Kerce and Rogers struck out to end the inning. It is 1-0 Yellow Jackets headed to the 3rd.
Top of the 3rd
Related Links
Instant Takeaways From Georgia Tech's Head Scratching Loss To Boston College
Georgia Tech Run-Rules Marshall 12-1 to Win Game One of Series And Move to 5-0