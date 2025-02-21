Georgia Tech Run-Rules Marshall 12-1 to Win Game One of Series And Move to 5-0
After a close win on Tuesday vs Georgia Southern, Georgia Tech barely had to break a sweat today when they faced Marshall for game one of their four-game series. The Yellow Jackets scored eight runs in the first two innings thanks to Drew Burress and the rest of the offense and then put themselves in cruise control the rest of the way. Marshall's offense was shut down by Tate Mckee and the Yellow Jackets bullpen and the result was a 12-1 victory for Georgia Tech. The win moves them to 5-0 this season and they will face the Thundering Herd tomorrow at 2:00 for game two.
Here was Georgia Tech's Starting Lineup today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. DH Nathan Waugh
5. LF Alex Hernandez
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. RF Parker Brosius
8. 2B Caleb Daniel
9. 3B Carson Kerce
Tate Mckee was the starting pitcher on the mound today.
Mckee made easy work of the Marshall lineup in the first inning and the Yellow Jackets offense went to work. Lodise had a leadoff walk and then Burress hit a two-run home run to give Georgia Tech a 2-0 lead. . Schmidt then singled and Waugh reached on a fielders choice to put two runners on and Hernandez drove in another run thanks to a sac fly and the Yellow Jackets had a 3-0 lead going to the 2nd.
After Mckee had another easy inning, Georgia Tech broke the game wide open in the bottom of the 2nd. Kerce had a leadoff double and then Burress brought him home thanks to an RBI single. Schmidt singled and Waugh walked to load the bases and then Hernandez broke the game open with a grand slam to extend the lead to 8-0.
Mckee continued to make easy work of the Marshall lineup, striking out two in the third and two more in the 4th. At the bottom of the inning, Waugh walked and got all the way to third, which allowed Lackey to hit a sac fly to bring him home and extend the lead to 9-0. A leadoff triple and a walk led to Marshall scoring its first run of the game thanks to a fielders choice. Mckee got out of the jam though and struck out two more batters
Sam Swygert replaced Mckee on the mound to start the 6th inning. He got three easy outs and continued Georgia Tech's strong day on the mound.
Hernandez had a leadoff single to start the bottom of the 6th inning and then Lackey hit a two-run homer to extend the lead to 11-1. Will Baker came in to pinch hit for Kerce and doubled, then Lodise and Burress walked to load the bases. An error scored one run to make it 12-1, but that was all.
Kayden Campbell came in to finish the game and he did just that. Georgia Tech won the game 12-1 and moves to 5-0 this season. The Yellow Jackets will face Marshall again tomorrow for game two of the series at 2:00 p.m. ET.
