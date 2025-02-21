Georgia Tech 2025 Offseason Outlook: Linebacker
One of the reasons that Georgia Tech saw their defense (specifically their run defense) improve so much from 2023-2024 was because of their linebacker play. It was arguably the position that improved the most on the defense and while there is still plenty of work and improvement still to be done, Georgia Tech seems to be trending in the right direction when it comes to linebacker play.
With spring practice beginning on March 4th, now is a good time to see what the Yellow Jackets have at the position and what they have done this offseason.
Who is Returning?
Georgia Tech's leading returning tackler from a season ago is back. Kyle Efford emerged as the leader of the defense, finishing with 64 tackles and three sacks. If Efford can stay healthy, an All-ACC type of season is possible. Efford finished the year with a 66.5 grade in 435 snaps on PFF (Pro Football Focus).
E.J. Lightsey returns and he started to play well towards the end of the season. He should be a factor this year if healthy. He finished the season with 23 tackles and one interception and PFF gave him a 67.5 grade in 191 snaps.
Tah'j Butler was only a true freshman last season, but he flashed his potential when he got playing time. Butler ended up playing 191 snaps per PFF and finished with a 65.1 grade, totaling 25 tackles on the season. Is a big sophomore leap in store for Butler? At the very least he provides critical depth and Georgia Tech loves to rotate their linebackers on defense.
Jackson Hamilton transferred in from Louisville last offseason and played 296 snaps for the Yellow Jackets. He finished the year with 26 tackles and a 53.4 grade on PFF. I don't think Hamilton will start, but he provides crucial depth in case of injury.
Who is Departing?
The big departure for Georgia Tech is Trenilyas Tatum. Tatum was one of the leaders and made some big plays in games last year, particularly the win over NC State. Tatum finished the year with 55 tackles, two sacks, an interception, and a forced fumble. He finished with a 60.5 grade in 550 snaps played last season.
The Yellow Jackets also saw some young players, Jacob Cruz and Caleb Dozier, enter the transfer portal.
Who is Coming In?
Georgia Tech did not add any linebackers from the high school ranks, but did bring in two players from the transfer portal.
Cayman Spaulding (Tennessee Tech) and Melvin Jordan (Oregon State) are going to be vying for playing time this season and bringing depth to the position, giving the Yellow Jackets six players who they will be depending on. Spaulding was one of the top defensive players on the Tennessee Tech defense a season ago. He finished the season with 66 tackles and three sacks a season ago. Pro Football Focus gave Spaulding a solid 76.1 grade a season a year ago in 623 snaps and he graded out as a solid player in all aspects of the defense. He will compete for playing time and provide depth for the Yellow Jackets on defense.
In 2024, Jordan finished with 45 tackles including 21 solo. His most impressive game came against UNLV where he tallied seven tackles. He was the highest-rated Beavers defender per, Pro Football Focus. At Oregon State, he appeared in 26 games and registered 67 tackles and 6.5 tackles for loss in two seasons with the Beavers.
Biggest Question Heading Into Spring?
What kind of impact can Spaulding and Jordan make on this team? Efford, Butler, Lightsey, and Hamilton are already established players for the defense, but what do the new guys bring? This could be Georgia Tech's deepest position on defense if the coaching staff hit on bringing Spaulding and Jordan in.
