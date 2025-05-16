LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.20 Duke Baseball, Game Two Score
After a comeback win last night on the road, Georgia Tech Baseball is aiming to get a series win vs No. 20 Duke tonight. The Yellow Jackets remain hot, winners of three straight and nine of their last ten and hope to put themselves into a position to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament.
Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game two tonight:
1. CF Drew Burress
2.1B Kent Schmidt
3. SS Kyle Lodise
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. LF Caleb Daniel
7. 3B Carson Kerce
8. 2B Will Baker
9. DH Drew Rogers
Top of the 1st
Burress and Hernandez walked and then Lackey got a two-out RBI single to put GT up 1-0. Daniel flew out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets lead.
Bottom of the 1st
