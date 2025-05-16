LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.20 Duke Baseball, Game Two Score

All Yellow Jackets

After a comeback win last night on the road, Georgia Tech Baseball is aiming to get a series win vs No. 20 Duke tonight. The Yellow Jackets remain hot, winners of three straight and nine of their last ten and hope to put themselves into a position to host a regional in the NCAA Tournament.

Here is how Georgia Tech is lining up for game two tonight:

1. CF Drew Burress

2.1B Kent Schmidt

3. SS Kyle Lodise

4. RF Alex Hernandez

5. C Vahn Lackey

6. LF Caleb Daniel

7. 3B Carson Kerce

8. 2B Will Baker

9. DH Drew Rogers

Top of the 1st

Burress and Hernandez walked and then Lackey got a two-out RBI single to put GT up 1-0. Daniel flew out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets lead.

Bottom of the 1st

