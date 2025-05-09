LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs No.20 Louisville Baseball, Game One Score
Georgia Tech has six games left in their 2025 season and this weekend will mark the last home ACC series for long-time head coach Danny Hall, who is retiring at the end of the season. The Yellow Jackets welcome in Louisville, who is ranked as the No. 20 team in the country heading into this game and is a surefire NCAA Tournament team. Georgia Tech will look to extend its six game winning streak tonight and get a resume building win vs the Cardinals.
Here is how the Yellow Jackets are lining up for tonight's game:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. 1B Kent Schmidt
4. RF Alex Hernandez
5. C Vahn Lackey
6. 3B Carson Kerce
7. LF Caleb Daniel
8. 2B Will Baker
9. DH Drew Rogers
Tate McKee is the starter today for the Yellow Jackets.
Top of the 1st
