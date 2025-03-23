LIVE Updates - Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets vs Notre Dame Baseball, Game Three Score
Georgia Tech is going for the sweep today vs Notre Dame. The Yellow Jackets have been unstoppable on offense through the first two games and they look to continue that today as they aim for their first ACC sweep of the season.
Here is the lineup that the Yellow Jackets are using today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. LF Caleb Daniel
4. 1B Alex Hernandez
5. DH Tyler Neises
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. 3B Carson Kerce
8. 2B Will Baker
9. RF Parker Brosius
Riley Stanford is on the mound for the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.
Top of the 1st
It did not take long for Georgia Tech to get on the board. After two quick outs, Daniel singled, Hernandez walked, and Neises got to first on a fielders choice. The bases were loaded with two outs and Lackey came through with a 2-RBI single to put the Yellow Jackets up 2-0. Kerce grounded out to end the inning, but the Yellow Jackets led.
Bottom of the 1st
Stanford has a scoreless inning, including one strikeout. Yellow Jackets lead 2-0 going to the 2nd
Top of the 2nd
Three batters strikeout and the lead remains 2-0 going to the bottom of the 2nd
Bottom of the 2nd
Stanford strikes out two batters and tosses another scoreless inning. GT leads 2-0 going to the 3rd
Top of the 3rd
Two Yellow Jackets strike out in another scoreless inning for the offense. GT leads 2-0 going to the bottom of the inning
Bottom of the 3rd
Notre Dame cut the lead in half in the bottom of the 3rd. A walk and an error put two runners on base and then a ground out advanced them to second and third. Another ground out hit produced the first run of the game for the Fighting Irish, but Stanford kept it to just one run. GT lead 2-1 going to the 4th
Top of the 4th
