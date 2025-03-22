Georgia Tech vs Notre Dame Final Score: Yellow Jackets Defeat Fighting Irish 9-5 to Clinch Third ACC Series
Georgia Tech did not score 18 runs as they did in their game one win over Notre Dame, but they got halfway there in what turned out to be a comfortable 9-5 victory over the Fighting Irish. It clinched the series, the Yellow Jackets third of the year in the ACC, and moved them 19-4 this season and 6-2 in the ACC.
It was a strong offensive day for Georgia Tech, scoring nine runs on 13 hits. Kyle Lodise followed up his three home run day yesterday with a 3-5 day which included another home run. Carson Kerce went 3-4 with two doubles and two RBIs and both Alex Hernandez and Caleb Daniel had multi hit days.
The pitching was fairly strong today for the Yellow Jackets. Brady Jones got the start and went 2.1 IP's and gave up three runs on four hits while striking out five batters. Mason Patel was the only other pitcher today, going 6.2 IP's and giving up two runs on four hits while striking out seven batters. It was the dominant outing most expect from Patel now, but he did not put Georgia Tech in any danger of losing the game.
Tomorrow, the Yellow Jackets will try and do something they have not done all year and that is sweep and ACC series. Georgia Tech lost game three last Sunday vs Pitt when they had an opportunity to sweep, but hope to avoid that fate tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. ET.
Let's recap the victory.
Here was the lineup that the Yellow Jackets used today:
1. SS Kyle Lodise
2. CF Drew Burress
3. LF Caleb Daniel
4. 1B Alex Hernandez
5. DH Tyler Neises
6. C Vahn Lackey
7. 3B Carson Kerce
8. 2B Will Baker
9. RF Parker Brosius
Brady Jones was on the mound for the Yellow Jackets this afternoon.
After a scoreless first inning, the Yellow Jackets got on the board in the second inning. A leadoff single from Lackey led to an RBI double from Kerce to put the Yellow Jackets up 1-0. Then, Baker launched a 2-run home run to extend the lead to 3-0 and Notre Dame still had not gotten an out. After Burress reached base on a fielder's choice, Daniel hit a 2-out RBI double to make it a 4-0 game in favor of Georgia Tech. Following that hit, Hernandez hit an RBI triple that gave Georgia Tech its fifth run of the inning and it is starting to feel like a repeat of yesterday's game. Neises grounded out to end the inning, but Georgia Tech was in complete control
Notre Dame scored their first runs of the game in the bottom of the 3rd. An error, single, and a walk loaded the bases for the Fighting Irish and they got two runs across the plate with a 2-RBI single to cut the lead to 5-2. Another RBI single made it 5-3 and then a walk loaded the bases. Jones day was done and Mason Patel was brought in. Patel struck out a batter and kept Notre Dame from getting any more runs.
Georgia Tech got just a little bit of breathing room in the 5th. After a scoreless 4th inning from both teams, Daniel led the inning off with a single, then Hernandez reached on a fielding error to put two runners on. Lackey got a one-out sac fly to extend the lead to 6-3 and then Kerce hit an RBI single to make it 7-3. Baker flew out to end the inning, but Georgia Tech made its lead more comfortable.
Shortstop Kyle Lodise has had a phenomenal series so far vs Notre Dame and after a leadoff walk put Brosius on base, Lodise blasted his fourth home run of the series to make the lead 9-3. Burress followed that up with a double, but no more runs were added.
Patel gave up his first home run of the season, but it was the only run of the inning for Notre Dame. After Georgia Tech went scoreless at the top of the 9th, Patel did allow another run, but Georgia Tech got the win 9-5 and clinched the series win over the Fighting Irish.
